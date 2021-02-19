Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slides to 7-month low as strong yields sap appeal

By Nakul Iyer

    * Gold set to post largest weekly fall since end-November
    * Gold to struggle as long as yields rise- analyst
    * Silver on course for biggest weekly dip since mid-Jan,
down 0.9%

    Feb 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell to a seven-month trough
on Friday, extending its seven-day long streak of declines, as
rallying U.S. Treasury yields drove investors away from the
non-interest bearing precious metal. 
    Spot gold        fell 0.2% to $1,772.91 per ounce by 0945
GMT, falling for a seventh consecutive session, which was last
seen in November 2018.
    The metal touched its lowest since July 2 at $1,759.29
earlier in the session and have declined over 2.7% so far this
week. U.S. gold futures        fell 0.1% to $1,772.70.
    "As long as yields move higher, the market is simply going
to struggle to find a footing," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole
Hansen, adding that if the metal fails to hold the $1,765 level,
a further downward moves could be likely.     
    Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields             remain pinned
near one-year high hit earlier this week, prompting investors to
dump bullion, which pays no interest, in favour of traditional
risk assets.
    An unexpected rise in U.S. jobless claims that undermined
recovery hopes also failed to keep the safe-haven metal
afloat.            
    But, analysts say gold should still benefit from continued
loose monetary policy and low real interest rates this year. 
    Commerzbank analysts said in a note that gold's behaviour
resembled that of a tsunami with the water receding in the first
phase (the gold price falling) and then coming back all the more
violently (the gold price rising significantly).
    Autocatalyst metal platinum        fell 0.6% to $1,267.11,
but was set to post its third straight weekly gain, having hit a
six-year peak earlier in the week.
    Platinum's demand and supply balance will depend on
investment demand in the near term, Saxo's Hansen said. 
    "If the ongoing overall reflation focus supporting
commodities with a tight and a green theme attached to it
continues, then platinum will continue to attract investment
demand."
    Meanwhile, palladium        gained 0.1% to $2,353.00 an
ounce and silver        rose 0.3% to $27.09, and was set for its
biggest weekly decline since mid-January, falling 0.9%. 

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)
