Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slides to 9-month low as high yields, dollar dull appeal

By Diptendu Lahiri

    * U.S. 10-year yields hold above 1.5%
    * Gold down 2% on the week 
    * Silver on track for worst week since late-November

    March 5 (Reuters) - Gold slumped to a near nine-month low on
Friday as higher bond yields and a stronger dollar continued to
erode its appeal, with the U.S. Federal Reserve also dampening
hopes it could take  steps to rein in the soaring yields.
    Spot gold        was down 0.2% at $1,694.25 per ounce by
1114 GMT, having earlier touched its lowest since June 8 at
$1,686.40. It has fallen 2% so far this week. 
    U.S. gold futures        were down 0.5% at $1,691.40 per
ounce.
    U.S. 10-year rates held above 1.5%, while the dollar rose to
three-month highs. Higher bond yields boost the opportunity cost
of owning non-yielding bullion.             
    "Rise in yields is a natural consequence of recovery in
economic activities and Powell just confirmed that," said CMC
Markets UK's chief market analyst, Michael Hewson.
    U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell renewed his promise
to keep credit loose on Thursday, saying that while the rise in
yields was "notable," he did not expect that the Fed would have
to intervene to push them down.             
    "If we get decent payroll data that will boost yields even
more and gold might see some additional headwinds," Hewson said.
    February's U.S. non-farm payrolls report is due at 1300 GMT,
with expectations 182,000 jobs were added last month after a
rise of 49,000 in January, according to a Reuters poll of
economists.
    Investors have started to consider that the Fed could think
about tightening policy soon then expected, given accelerating
vaccine rollouts, another U.S. fiscal package and increasing
inflation expectations, said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya
Spivak.
    Silver        fell 0.2% to $25.27 an ounce, and was down 5%
on the week, its weakest performance since late-November.
Palladium        was down 0.2% at $2,334.36 and platinum       
lost 0.8% to $1,117.50. 

 (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru;
Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
