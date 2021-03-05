Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slides to 9-month low as Powell's remarks make yields rally

By Sumita Layek

    * U.S. 10-year yields hold above 1.5%
    * Gold down 2.3% for the week so far
    * Silver on track for worst week since late-November

    March 5 (Reuters) - Gold declined to a near nine-month low
on Friday and was set for a third straight weekly decline, as
the dollar and bond yields rose after Federal Reserve Chair
Jerome Powell's remarks that the rise in yields were not
"disorderly." 
    Spot gold        eased 0.2% to $1,693.67 per ounce by 0252
GMT, having earlier fallen to its lowest since June 8 at
$1,686.40. For the week so far, it is down 2.3%.
    U.S. gold futures        fell 0.6% to $1,690.90.
    Powell on Thursday repeated his pledge to keep credit loose
and said although the rise in yields was "notable", he did not
believe the Fed will have to intervene to bring them down.
            
    "Clearly, Powell wasn't dovish enough for markets overnight
and, in some ways, greenlighted higher U.S. yields by saying he
was comfortable with that," said OANDA senior market analyst
Jeffrey Halley.
    "All signs point to the bond tantrum continuing," Halley
said, adding it seems inevitable that gold will break below the
current levels and lodge deeper losses to the $1,600 region.
    The U.S. 10-year yields held above 1.5%, while the dollar
surged to three-month highs. Higher yields increase the
opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying
bullion.           
    "Powell's remarks just reinforce the sense that the Fed is
slowly moving in the direction of acclimating markets toward
there not being substantial further policy support," said
DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.
    Markets are also starting to take into account that with the
ramp up in vaccines, another U.S. fiscal package and increasing
inflation expectations, the Fed might consider tightening sooner
than they expected, Spivak said.
    Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Trust       fell to lowest since May on
Thursday.          
    Silver        fell 0.4% to $25.21 an ounce, and was down 5%
for the week, its worst since late-November. Palladium       
eased 0.1% to $2,337.42 and platinum        shed 0.6% to
$1,118.84.

