PRECIOUS-Gold slips after Monday rally as oil retreats, dollar bounces
November 7, 2017 / 11:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips after Monday rally as oil retreats, dollar bounces

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Gold retreats after biggest 1-day rally in 6 weeks
    * GRAPHIC-Gold/silver ratio: tmsnrt.rs/1UXSq7n
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Tuesday as investors
locked in gains from the metal's biggest one-day rally in six
weeks, posted after a string of high-profile arrests in Saudi
Arabia sent oil to a 2-1/2 year high, and the dollar and U.S.
Treasury yields sank.
    Spot gold        was down 0.4 percent at $1,276.81 an ounce
at 1050 GMT, while U.S. gold futures        for December
delivery were $4.30 an ounce lower at $1,277.30.
    The metal rallied sharply in New York trading on Monday to
end the day up nearly 1 percent, erasing losses made in earlier
trading and throughout the previous session.
    The Saudi-led jump in the oil price, a drop in the U.S.
dollar and jitters linked to U.S. President Donald Trump's trip
to the Far East all conspired to push gold prices higher, MKS'
head of trading Afshin Nabavi said. 
    However, it was struggling to maintain those gains, he added
and stuck broadly within the $20 range of the past two weeks.
"It is only going with oil and the U.S. dollar," he said. "Gold
is not providing any reason to be bought."
    Oil prices dropped back slightly on Tuesday, having been
driven sharply higher after Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed
bin Salman, tightened his grip on power through an
anti-corruption purge by arresting some members of the kingdom's
political and business elite. 
    The campaign of mass arrests expanded on Monday after a top
entrepreneur was reportedly detained in the biggest
anti-corruption purge of the kingdom's affluent elite in its
modern history.                         
    U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to South Korea could
also provide gold with some support over the next few days,
traders said. 
    Trump flew into South Korea on Tuesday, the closest he has
come to the frontlines of the nuclear standoff with North Korea,
saying a solution must be found to the security threat posed by
Pyongyang.            
    Among other precious metals, silver        was down 1.1
percent at $17.04 an ounce after hitting its highest since Oct.
20 at $17.27 earlier in the session.     
    It outstripped gains in gold during Monday's rally, ending
the day 2.5 percent higher. That pushed the gold/silver ratio to
its lowest since mid-September at 74.39.
    "Not only was silver pulled up by gold yesterday – its gains
were also twice as pronounced," Commerzbank said in a note.
"Silver... is only just below the 200-day moving average. Any
rise above this mark could spark technical follow-up buying and
lend further buoyancy to the silver price."
    Platinum        was down 0.8 percent at $927.10 an ounce,
while palladium        was 0.1 percent lower at $998.80.   

    
 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru,
editing by Louise Heavens)

