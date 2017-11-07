FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold slips after Monday's rally as oil price retreats, dollar bounces
November 7, 2017 / 11:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips after Monday's rally as oil price retreats, dollar bounces

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Gold retreats after biggest 1-day rally in 6 weeks
    * GRAPHIC-Gold/silver ratio: tmsnrt.rs/1UXSq7n
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The price of gold eased on Tuesday
as investors locked in gains following the biggest one-day rise
in six weeks, after news of a string of high-profile arrests in
Saudi Arabia sent the price of oil to a 2-1/2 year high, and the
dollar and U.S. Treasury yields sank.
    Spot gold        was down 0.3 percent at $1,275.99 an ounce
at 1455 GMT, while U.S. gold futures        for December
delivery were $4.90 an ounce lower at $1,276.70.
    The price rallied in New York trading on Monday to end the
day up nearly 1 percent, erasing losses made in earlier trading
and throughout the previous session.
    The Saudi-led jump in the oil price, a drop in the U.S.
dollar and jitters linked to U.S. President Donald Trump's trip
to the Far East all conspired to push gold prices higher, MKS's 
head of trading Afshin Nabavi said. 
    However, the price was struggling to maintain those gains,
he added, and stuck broadly within the $20 range of the past two
weeks. "It is only going with oil and the U.S. dollar," he said.
"Gold is not providing any reason to be bought."
    The dollar rose 0.3 percent versus the euro on Tuesday as
investors added bets that monetary policy would continue to
diverge between the United States and the euro zone.       
    Meanwhile oil prices dropped back slightly, having risen
sharply after Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
tightened his grip on power through an anti-corruption purge by
arresting some of the kingdom's political and business elite. 
    The campaign of arrests continued on Monday with a top
entrepreneur reported to have been detained.
                        
    U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to South Korea could
also provide gold with some support over the next few days,
traders said.             
    Among other precious metals, silver        was down 0.7
percent at $17.10 an ounce after hitting its highest since Oct.
20 at $17.27 earlier in the session.     
    It outstripped gains in gold during Monday's rally, ending
the day 2.5 percent higher. That pushed the gold/silver ratio to
its lowest since mid-September at 74.39.
    "Not only was silver pulled up by gold yesterday – its gains
were also twice as pronounced," Commerzbank said in a note.
"Silver... is only just below the 200-day moving average. Any
rise above this mark could spark technical follow-up buying and
lend further buoyancy to the silver price."
    Platinum        was down 1.4 percent at $921 an ounce, while
palladium        was 0.5 percent lower at $995.47.   

    
 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
