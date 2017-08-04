PRECIOUS-Gold slips after strong U.S. jobs data boosts dollar

* U.S. dollar rallies after strong jobs data * Higher greenback seen pressuring gold prices * Platinum falls from highest in more than 3 months (Recasts, updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Maytaal Angel NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Gold fell 1 percent on Friday after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data boosted the beleaguered dollar and potentially cleared the way for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates for a third time this year. U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in July and raised their hourly earnings by the most in five months, signs of labor market tightness and offering the Fed some assurance that inflation will gradually rise to its 2 percent target. The U.S. dollar , which was wallowing near 15-month lows prior to the figures, rallied after the release, making dollar-priced gold costlier for non-U.S investors. "The strong rise in non-farm payrolls together with the drop back in the unemployment rate to a joint 16-year low suggests the Fed will still need to raise rates again later this year, even if inflation remains subdued," said Simona Gambarini, commodities economist at Capital Economics. "In the absence of substantial geopolitical risks, we think that Fed tightening will prove too strong a headwind for gold prices this year. We expect the gold price to end the year at $1,150 per ounce." Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,257.66 an ounce by 2:02 p.m. EDT (1802 GMT), after falling 1.1 percent. It was on track to end the week down 0.9 percent following three straight weeks higher. U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down 0.8 percent at $1,264.60. "This triggered a sell from safe haven buyers of gold and silver," said Miguel Perez-Santalla, vice president of Heraeus Metal Management in New York. "Though the U.S. dollar's strength weighs on (gold and silver), the market is still not convinced that this data does anything to change the Fed's trajectory." More evidence that the U.S. economy is on a sustainable path of growth is needed to for the dollar to make a more meaningful comeback, said Fawad Razaqzada, technical analyst for Forex.com. Limiting steeper losses in gold was escalating political turmoil in Washington which has cooled expectations for growth and inflation, and boosted safe haven assets like the precious metal. On Tuesday, bullion rose to a seven-week high at $1,273.90 an ounce. In other precious metals, silver fell 2 percent to $16.28 per ounce, having hit a two-week low of $16.17. Platinum was up 0.1 percent at $961 per ounce, after hitting its highest since late April at $970.10. It was on track for its strongest week since early January. Palladium dipped 0.6 percent to $879.45 per ounce. (Additional reporting by Nithin Prasad and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis and Tom Brown)