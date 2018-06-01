FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 1:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips after upbeat U.S. payrolls data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * U.S. economy adds 223k jobs in May, beating forecasts
    * Dollar jumps as data shores up U.S. rate hike view
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Releads, updates prices, adds comment)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Friday after
stronger than forecast U.S. payrolls data boosted expectations
that the Federal Reserve will press ahead with another U.S.
interest rate hike this month, lifting the dollar.
    The metal is highly sensitive to rising rates, which
increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion,
while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced. 
    Spot gold        was down 0.3 percent at $1,294.06 an ounce
by 1322 GMT, having earlier edged just above $1,300 an ounce.
U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were down 0.4
percent at $1,298.90 an ounce. 
    The dollar rose against the euro and Treasury yields hit
session highs after the payrolls report showed the U.S. economy
added 223,000 jobs last month, well ahead of expectations for
188,000 jobs.               
    The stronger dollar is not playing in favour of higher gold
prices, Capital Economics analyst Simona Gambarini said. 
    "There is not much interest at the moment in getting into
the gold market, with the Federal Reserve meeting just (a short
way) away," she said. "Investors are waiting to see whether the
Fed will hike rates again, and what their take on inflation and
those risks in Europe and with trade will be."
    While the euro failed to sustain gains it made earlier
against the dollar after the apparent end of a political crisis
in Italy that had rattled markets this week, world stocks stayed
in the black as investors welcomed the Italian deal.            
    However, investors remain concerned over a trade stand-off
between the United States and its trading partners, which
deepened on Thursday after the U.S. went ahead with tariffs on
aluminium and steel imports from Canada, Mexico and the European
Union, ending a two-month exemption.             
    While a worsening global trade situation could benefit gold
if it curbs appetite for assets seen as higher risk, it is not
yet offsetting the negative impact of an expected increase in
rates, and the effects of that on the dollar. 
    "While geopolitics are dominating the headlines, neither
renewed trade tensions nor the crisis in Italy ignited
safe-haven demand for gold," Julius Baer said in a note on
Friday.
    "Prices continue to follow the US dollar, leaving gold in
'currency mode' rather than 'commodity mode'."
    Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Shares      , fell 0.52 percent to 847.03 tonnes
on Thursday.          
    Among other precious metals, silver        was up 0.6
percent at $16.45 an ounce, while platinum        was 0.6
percent higher at $907.10 and ounce and palladium        was up
0.7 percent at $991.60 an ounce.

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru
Editing by Mark Heinrich/David Evans)
