May 4, 2018 / 9:51 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips after U.S. jobs data supports rate hikes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Gold heads for third consecutive weekly decline
    * Dollar rises after mixed U.S. jobs data 
    * Spot gold could bounce to $1,326/oz -technicals

 (Recasts with U.S. jobs data, updates prices)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped on Friday as
the dollar strengthened after  U.S. jobs data was weaker than
expected, but still strong enough to support the case for more
interest rate increases.
    Spot gold        was down 0.2 percent at $1,308.71 an ounce
at 1345 GMT, heading for a third consecutive weekly decline,
while U.S. gold futures         for June delivery fell by 0.2
percent to $1,309.60.
    The U.S. employment data showed U.S. job growth increased
less than expected in April and the unemployment rate dropped to
near a 17-1/2 year low of 3.9 percent.               
    "This is a bit disappointing on the earnings front after the
employment cost index we received last week. Still this is not
enough for the Fed to pause. They will still hike in the June
meeting," said Collin Martin, fixed income strategist at the
Schwab Center For Financial Research in New York.
    The dollar index        rose as investors bet that the
Federal Reserve will continue raising rates while other central
banks will act more slowly.       
    A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback
more expensive for buyers using other currencies. 
    Next week, gold is likely to remain supported as investors
worry about a possible U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear
accord, said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.
    If Washington decides to stick with the pact by a deadline
of May 12, gold could be pressured, he added.
    "Even if gold dips below $1,300, the past has shown that
there is buying interest below that level, so we don't expect
gold to drop significantly for the moment," 
    In other precious metals, spot silver        fell 0.2
percent to $16.38 an ounce.
    Among platinum-group metals, mainly used for catalysts that
clean pollution from car exhausts, platinum        shed 0.3
percent to $896.49 an ounce and was on track for a third weekly
fall. Palladium        fell 0.1 percent to $961.
    British new car registrations ended a year-long run of
declines to rise by an annual 10.4 percent in April, though
demand for diesel cars dropped by 25 percent in Europe's
second-largest autos market.             
    Palladium is mostly used in catalysts for petrol vehicles
while platinum is largely used in diesel cars. 
    "Next week Chinese car sales figures are due and if this
data is quite positive this could give support to palladium in
particular and maybe platinum," Briesemann said.

 (Additional reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman/David Evans)
