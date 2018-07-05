FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
July 5, 2018 / 9:57 AM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Gold slips ahead of Fed minutes despite softer dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Federal Reserve June minutes due at 1800 GMT
    * Spot gold may retrace to support at $1,248/oz - technicals
    * Dollar falls to one-week low

 (Adds more analyst comment, updates prices, changes dateline
from BENGALURU)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Gold drifted lower on Thursday
despite a weaker dollar as investors worried that U.S. Federal
Reserve minutes would highlight the prospect of further rate
hikes.  
    Spot gold        was down 0.3 percent at $1,252.15 an ounce
by 0940 GMT. The metal touched a one-week high of $1,261.10 in
the prior session and had gained over $20 from Tuesday's low of
$1,237.32, its weakest since Dec. 12.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were little
changed, up 0.03 percent at $1,253.80 an ounce.
    The dollar index         fell to its lowest level in more
than a week while the euro climbed half a percent to near
three-week highs following strong German data.                
    "Gold is not making huge headway even though we're in a
slightly weaker dollar environment. The market is very much in a
wait-and-see mode ahead of the Fed minutes," said Jonathan
Butler, commodities analyst at Mitsubishi in London.
    The minutes of the U.S. central bank's June meeting are
scheduled to be published at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT). During the
discussion, the Fed had projected two more rate hikes in 2018
for a total of four.                         
    The minutes may point to concerns about inflation or that
members want monetary policy to keep pace with fairly strong
economic growth, Butler said.
    "Those sorts of sentiments when they come out could weigh on
gold and could give the dollar somewhat of a boost."      
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, as these
increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion,
while boosting the dollar, in which the metal is priced.
    Investors are also awaiting the U.S. ADP labour market
report on Thursday and non-farm payrolls and unemployment data
on Friday. 
    "One would not like to have any bullish bets on gold when
the labour market trend is strong," ThinkMarkets chief market
analyst Naeem Aslam said. 
    Spot gold may retrace to support at $1,248 per ounce as it
has failed to break resistance at $1,258, Reuters technicals
analyst Wang Tao said.         
    Among other precious metals, silver        shed 0.8 percent
to $15.92 an ounce.
    Palladium        dipped 0.1 percent to $945 an ounce, while
platinum        edged up 0.1 percent at $840.50 an ounce. 

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing
by Dale Hudson)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.