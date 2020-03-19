PRECIOUS-Gold slips as coronavirus-led cash hunt eclipses stimulus measures

(Updates prices) * Dollar hits fresh 3-year high * Platinum falls for seventh-straight session * Virus spreads to over 212,000 people * GRAPHIC-2020 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl By Sumita Layek March 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Thursday, as investors continued to hunt for cash to guard themselves from the global economic fallout from the coronavirus, after support measures from central banks failed to reassure markets. Spot gold was down 0.8% to $1,473.69 per ounce at 1203 GMT, having earlier risen 1%. U.S. gold futures shed 0.1% to $1,476. "Gold has been left in the dollar's wake as investors rush to lap up the greenback amid a liquidity crunch and fears that the global economy is hurtling towards a recession," said FXTM market analyst Han Tan. The dollar reached a fresh three-year high, while European shares fell. The European Central Bank (ECB) launched a 750 billion euro ($818 billion) emergency bond purchase programme on Wednesday to push down borrowing costs in a bloc struggling with the economic fallout of the virus. "Investors are still sceptical over the efficacy of such stimulus measures because the eventual economic toll of this coronavirus outbreak remains a large unknown," Tan said. "Considering the heightened travel limitations and other quarantine measures, global economic activity has clearly been disrupted ... this points to an increasing risk of a global recession, which is fuelling the bloodbath in the markets." Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passed legislation providing billions of dollars to limit the damage from the outbreak. The relentless spread of the virus across the world has triggered panic and sparked a wide sell-off in assets, including safe-haven bullion. "Eventually, diversification of assets will come, investors will not hold dollars forever. So, they will be looking to invest in safe assets and there will come the appeal for gold," said Debajit Saha, senior precious metals analyst in GFMS Refinitiv in India. "Until the panic comes down, wild swings will be observed in all assets. However, after settling down, gold may eventually go higher as a safe haven." Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , fell 0.7% on Wednesday. Palladium was down 0.8% to $1,575.66 per ounce after sliding over 5% earlier in the day, while platinum lost 4.6% to $595.78, falling for the seventh-straight session. Platinum and palladium will remain turbulent in coming months after huge losses sparked by the spread of coronavirus, before starting a tentative recovery, analysts said. Silver rose 0.2% to $12, but hovered close to an 11-year low hit in the previous session. (Reporting by Sumita Layek and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter and Frances Kerry)