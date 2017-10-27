FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar benefits from ECB bond-buying extension
#Gold Market Report
October 27, 2017 / 10:40 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar benefits from ECB bond-buying extension

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold hits near three-week low, set for weekly decline
    * Silver, platinum, palladium on course to end week lower
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices touched their lowest
point in nearly three weeks on Friday as the euro slipped
against the dollar following the European Central Bank's
extension of its bond-buying programme.
    Currency investors played a diverging monetary policy
outlook, with the U.S. expected to raise interest rates again
before the end of 2017 while Europe is not now expected to do so
in the coming years.             
    Spot gold        touched a low of $1,264.15 per ounce, its
worst since Oct. 6, and although steady at $1,266.19 by 1144 GMT
it was still heading for its second weekly decline.
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery gave up 0.1
percent to $1,267.90.
    "How gold finishes the week will now be entirely at the whim
of the U.S. dollar and U.S. yields, with little to no
geopolitical safe-haven premium left in the price," Jeffrey
Halley, a senior market analyst with OANDA, said in a note.
    The dollar traded at three month highs against a basket of
major currencies       , adding pressure on gold as it makes
dollar-priced commodities costlier for non-U.S. investors. 
    "It looks like we are going to be heading a bit lower from
here, from both the fundamental and technical points of view,"
said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.
    Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's search for the next Fed
chair has come down to Fed Governor Jerome Powell and Stanford
University economist John Taylor, Politico on Thursday cited one
source as saying, while another counselled caution.             
    "The market is not pricing in more aggressive rate hike from
the Fed even given a potential change in leadership next year.
We are likely to see the same rate hike path," ETF Securities'
Martin Arnold said.
    Elsewhere, the U.S. House of Representatives helped pave the
way on Thursday for deep tax cuts sought by Trump and Republican
leaders, underpinning the greenback.             
    Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, New York-listed SPDR Gold Shares      , fell by 1.2 tonnes
on Thursday, data from the fund showed, its first outflow in
more than two weeks.             
    Silver        prices shed 0.6 percent to $16.65 per ounce,
platinum        dipped 0.1 percent to $916.50, while palladium
       slipped 0.3 percent to $966. 
    All three metals were on track for weekly declines.  

    
 (Additional reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing
by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
