PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar bounces, focus on U.S.-China row

    * Dollar rises to one-week high
    * Gold consolidating after rapid rise - analyst
    Aug 11 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Tuesday as the dollar firmed
after Beijing slapped sanctions on U.S. officials in the latest
flare-up in tensions between Washington and Beijing, with
investors also keeping a close watch on negotiations over a U.S.
stimulus plan.
    Spot gold        was down 0.5% to $2,017.98 per ounce by
0234 GMT, moving further away from a record high of $2,072.50
hit last week. U.S. gold futures         fell 0.6% to $2,028.10.
    Apart from pressure from a stronger dollar, "gold prices are
undergoing a period of consolidation after rising more than 14%
in three weeks," said DailyFx strategist Margaret Yang.
    The dollar       , an alternative safe-haven asset
especially during flare-ups in tensions between the world's two
biggest economies, rose to a one-week high against its rivals.
      
    Asian stocks were off to a cautious start as relations
between Washington and Beijing worsened over Hong Kong.
            
    China on Monday imposed sanctions on 11 U.S. citizens,
including lawmakers from President Donald Trump's Republican
Party, after Washington's sanctions on Hong Kong and Chinese
officials last week.                          
    Meanwhile, U.S. congressional leaders and Trump
administration officials said they were ready to resume
negotiations on a coronavirus aid deal, although it was unclear
whether Democrats and Republicans would be able to bridge their
differences.            
    Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said
policymakers need to coordinate to come up on creative policies
to help people affected most by the pandemic, which has infected
more than 5 million Americans.                          
    Gold remains underpinned, analysts said, with prices up more
than 33% so far this year mainly due to unprecedented stimulus
rolled out by governments and central banks, as it's widely
viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.
    "Gold trade attracted a lot of fast money last week, and I
believe a washout of speculative long positioning sets gold up
for a more balanced rally going forward," said Jeffrey Halley, a
senior market analyst at OANDA.
    Silver        dropped 0.6% to $28.97 per ounce and platinum
       fell 0.7% to $979.50, while palladium        rose 0.5% to
$2,231.31.

