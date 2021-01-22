Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, still heading for best week in five

By Asha Sistla

    * Silver poised for best week in five, up 1.5% so far
    * Platinum slips from over 4-yr high, but set for 2nd weekly
gain
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

 (Adds analyst comments, updates prices)
    Jan 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday as U.S.
Treasury yields and the dollar held firm, although expectations
of a big U.S. fiscal stimulus kept bullion on course for its
biggest weekly gain in five.
    Spot gold        fell 0.9% to $1,854.02 per ounce by 1039
GMT, retreating from its highest since Jan. 8 hit on Thursday.
U.S. gold futures        eased 0.5% to $1,855.90.
    "The challenge for gold is it seems well supported around
the $1,800 levels but the dollar seems to have pulled out of its
lows and not convinced that its small recovery has run its
course and that continues to be a drag (on gold)," said OANDA
analyst Craig Erlam.
    "Higher yields and U.S. dollar is driving the consolidation
that we're seeing in gold."    
    Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields             held firm
above 1%, helping the dollar gain.                          
    For the week, gold has gained 1.5% - the most since the week
ended Dec. 18, as investors remained hopeful about the passage
of U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan.
            
    In other metals, platinum        dipped 2.8% to $1,095.65.
The auto-catalyst metal was still set to post its second
consecutive weekly gain, up about 2%, after hitting its highest
since Aug. 12, 2016 on Thursday.
    "As a result, the price differential to gold narrowed for a
time to $720 per troy ounce. The last time it was any lower was
in February last year," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch
in a note.
    "There was no specific trigger for the price surge. The
price may have been pushed up by technical buying after it
exceeded its previous high at $1,130."
    Silver        shed 1.8% to $25.47 an ounce, but was set to
register its best week in five, up 1.5% so far. Palladium       
eased 0.1% to $2,360.03.

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla and Swati Verma in Bengaluru;Editing
by Elaine Hardcastle)
