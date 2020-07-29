Gold Market Report
July 29, 2020 / 4:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar halts slide, investors book profit

Brijesh Patel

3 Min Read

    * Silver eases from multi-year peak
    * Gold up more than 28% so far this year
    July 29 (Reuters) - Gold retreated on Wednesday as the
dollar briefly halted its slide and investors booked profits
after prices hit a record high in the last session, ahead of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.
    Spot gold        was down 0.4% at $1,950.64 per ounce by
0332 GMT. Prices hit an all-time high of $1,980.57 on Tuesday.
U.S. gold futures         rose 0.1% to $1,947.10.    
    Gold is closely following moves in the dollar, which has
halted its fall, said DailyFx currency strategist Ilya Spivak.
    "As we get closer to the Fed announcement and the event
risk, the market will get a bit more wary," Spivak added.    
    The dollar index was little changed at 93.683       , having
touched its lowest level since June 2018 this week. A weaker
dollar, also considered a rival safe haven, makes gold cheaper
for holders of others currencies.       
    Coronavirus cases continued to surge in the United States
and stood at over 16.6 million globally.             
            
    Its intensifying spread and an escalation in U.S.-China
tensions have dented hopes of quick economic recovery, and have
been driving inflows to safe-haven assets like gold, which has
risen more than 28% so far this year.
    The Fed will publish its interest rate decision at 1800 GMT,
widely expected to keep rates unchanged, following which Chair
Jerome Powell is scheduled to hold a press conference.
    "I expect the Fed to maintain its uber-dovish tone and this
will support precious metals prices," said Jeffrey Halley, a
senior market analyst at OANDA.
    Gold tends to gain when interest rates are low, which
reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
It's also considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement as central bank pump out stimulus.
    Meanwhile, Republicans in the White House and the U.S.
Congress struggled to reach a deal over a $1 trillion aid plan.
            
    Elsewhere, silver        dropped 1.6% to $24.19 per ounce,
platinum        fell 1.3% to $935.62 and palladium       
slipped 1.2% to $2,255.18.

