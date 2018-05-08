FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
May 8, 2018 / 10:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar hits 2018 high, Iran tensions underpin

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Market awaits Trump decision on Iran nuclear deal
    * Spot gold may revisit May 1 low of $1,301.51/oz -
technicals

 (Recasts, updates prices, adds comment/details; changes
dateline)
    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Tuesday as the
dollar surged to a new 2018 high against its rivals, though
losses were limited by worries the United States may be set to
pull out of a key nuclear accord with Iran.
    U.S. President Donald Trump will announce at 1800 GMT
whether Washington will withdraw from a deal that eased economic
sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear
programme. 
    A decision to leave the accord could raise risk aversion in
the broader markets, helping gold, seen as a safe asset that
holds its value in times of geopolitical turmoil.
    Still, gold has been under pressure over the last three
weeks with the dollar having rallied around 4.5 percent. A
strong dollar makes dollar-priced gold costlier for non-U.S.
investors.       
    "A stronger dollar has created headwinds for gold but we
don't see the dollar going much higher on a medium term basis
and in terms of geopolitics there are some factors to keep an
eye on," said Jens Pederson, senior analyst at Danske Bank.
    "It's not our base case that the (Trump announcement) will
turn out to be a big market moving event but the risk (is there)
that Iran will be hit with sanctions and (so we) could see gold
buying again."
    Spot gold        was down 0.3 percent at $1,309.57 per ounce
at 1016 GMT. The precious metal has lost some 3.5 percent of its
value over the last three weeks.
    U.S. gold futures         for June delivery were down 0.3
percent at $1,309.80 per ounce. 
    Against a basket of rivals, the dollar        surged to a
2018 high as expectations that other major central banks would
follow the footsteps of the U.S. Federal Reserve in normalising
monetary policy have been dashed.       
    Gold in 2018 will deliver its strongest annual price
performance in five years, GFMS analysts forecast on Tuesday, as
political uncertainty drives investment in bars and
bullion-backed investment funds.             
    In industry news, the World Gold Council, owner of the
world's largest gold-backed exchange traded fund (ETF), is
launching a new fund with a cut-price management fee to fend off
rivals with lower charges.             
    Spot gold may revisit its May 1 low of $1,301.51 per ounce
as it twice failed to break resistance at $1,317, Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao said.              
    Silver        slipped 0.2 percent to $16.41 an ounce, while
platinum        was flat at $904 an ounce, having hit its
highest since April 25 in the last session.
    Palladium        rose 0.4 percent to $975.72 an ounce, after
hitting on Monday its highest since April 27.

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru, editing by
Ed Osmond)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.