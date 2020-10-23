Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar stems declines; election uncertainty caps losses

By Asha Sistla

 (Updates prices)
    * Silver up 1.5% this week
    * Dollar set to fall about 1% for the week
    Oct 23 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Friday as the dollar
recouped some losses, but  uncertainty going into the Nov. 3
U.S. elections limited bullion's losses.  
    Spot gold        fell 0.1% to $1,903.07 per ounce by 2:06
p.m. EDT (1806 GMT). U.S. gold futures         settled unchanged
at $1,905.20.
    "Gold's moves are really mirroring the dollar at this
point," said Tai Wong, head of base and precious metals
derivatives trading at BMO. Gold is in a "restive" $1,890-$1,930
range with any dips to the bottom being lapped up, he added.
    "The initial pop in gold (and slightly lower dollar) was due
to the results of the last presidential debate not likely to
make a difference in the election outcome, with (Democratic
candidate Joe) Biden comfortably ahead."
    Denting appeal for greenback-denominated bullion, the dollar
index        pared some of its losses, but was set to decline
about 1% for the week.       
    More than 50 million Americans have cast ballots with 11
days to go in the campaign.                          
    "Gold still remains stuck in its stimulus limbo range. 
Stimulus optimism faded after National Economic Council Director
(Larry) Kudlow noted that negotiations still have policy and
numerical disagreements," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at
OANDA, said in a note.
    Bullion has gained over 25% so far this year given its
status as an inflation hedge amid unprecedented pandemic-driven
stimulus across the world.
    "Gold's fate will be determined on Election Day, a blue wave
signals huge stimulus and hello $2,000, while a Biden victory
with the Republicans keeping the Senate suggests a slower grind
higher," Moya said.
    Kudlow said on Thursday talks on a possible aid deal were
ongoing but that larger policy differences with Democrats were
unlikely to be resolved with the election less than two weeks
away.                           
    Silver        dipped 0.8% to $24.55 per ounce but was set
for a weekly rise. Platinum        gained 2% to $904.36 and
palladium        rose 0.6% to $2,389.07.

 (Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Asha Sistla in Bengaluru;
editing by Jonathan Oatis, Richard Chang and Tom Brown)
