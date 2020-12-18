Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar turns positive, while U.S. stimulus news awaited

By Shreyansi Singh

0 Min Read

 (Updates throughout, adds analyst comments)
    * Gold has gained about 2.5% so far this week
    * Dollar gained as much as 0.4% from Thursday's low 
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

    By Shreyansi Singh
    Dec 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped after posting gains
in the previous three sessions as a rebound in the dollar
countered the support that came from hopes of a U.S. fiscal
stimulus package.
    Spot gold        was little changed at $1,884.25 per ounce
by 1518 GMT. U.S. gold futures        fell 0.2% to $1,887.40 per
ounce.
    With the pandemic roaring back to new record highs across
the United States, pressure mounted on lawmakers to deliver more
coronavirus relief aid in time for a crucial Friday deadline.
                         
    "Gold has attached itself entirely to the negotiations on
the stimulus package ... The market will rally if there's
positive momentum towards reaching a stimulus deal, and if
there's any indication of a delay gold pulls back," said Jeffrey
Sica, founder of Circle Squared Alternative Investments.
    "Once stimulus gets approved in its entirety I anticipate
gold will rally substantially because it's a massive stimulus
package."
    The precious metal was still up about 2.5% for the week and
on track for a third straight weekly gain.
    Banking on U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to continue pouring
cash into financial markets and keep interest rates low until
the U.S. economic recovery is secure, gold hit a peak since Nov.
16 on Thursday.             
    "The primary focus has been the expectations that we're
going to get a stimulus deal," said Edward Moya, senior market
analyst at OANDA. 
    "The Fed will remain accommodative, and the Congress is
finally going to deliver some stimulus, and the current
trajectory of the virus is going to warrant even more stimulus
once the Biden administration takes over."
    The dollar index        rebounded from a more than two-year
trough, making bullion more expensive for holders of other
currencies.       
    Silver        slipped 0.6% to $25.91 an ounce, platinum
       was down 0.4% to $1,039.94 and palladium        eased
0.6% to $2,327.22 but was up about 0.4% for the week.  

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Asha Sistla in Bengaluru;
Editing by Edmund Blair)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up