Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as ECB gives no stimulus cue

By Diptendu Lahiri

    * Focus on U.S. inflation data due at 1230 GMT
    * Gold up 0.7% this week
    * Platinum on track for best week since early Aug
    Sept 11 (Reuters) - Gold dipped on Friday after the European
Central Bank stopped short of offering any concrete signals on
further stimulus, but lingering economic uncertainties kept the
metal on track for a weekly rise.
    Spot gold        was down 0.5% at $1,945.18 per ounce by
1040 GMT, after hitting its highest level since Sept. 2 at
$1,965.94 on Thursday. Gold has gained 0.7% this week.
    U.S. gold futures         fell 0.6% to $1,953.40.
    "The ECB did not address the stronger Euro, neither did it
come up with any stimulus plans, which will keep inflation in
check in the Euro zone. That's negative for gold," said
Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig.
    European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde played
down concerns about the euro's strength and disappointed hopes
for more stimulus.             
    Investors will now focus on the U.S. inflation data due
later in the day for further clarity on global economic
recovery.
    The U.S. Senate blocked a Republican bill that would have
provided around $300 billion in new coronavirus aid.            
    Gold is perceived as a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement.
    "While COVID-19 vaccine developments and improving economic
data present near-term headwinds to gold, low and negative
interest rates, a weaker USD, and expectations for further
stimulus keep the balance of risks to the upside," Standard
Chartered said in a note.
    Recent data showed, Britain's economy grew for a third month
in a row in July as some sectors reopened after the coronavirus
lockdown, but it remained around 12% smaller than its
pre-pandemic level.             
    Elsewhere, silver        dropped 0.2% to $26.86 per ounce,
while palladium        rose 0.3% to $2,300.60.
    Platinum        was up 0.5% to $930.42  and was heading for
its best week since the week ending Aug. 7, up 3.9%.

