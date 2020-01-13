Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold slips as equities rise ahead of Sino-U.S. trade deal

    * U.S.-China due to sign trade deal on Wednesday
    * SPDR Gold holdings falls to lowest since Sept. 16 on
Friday
    * Gold specs raise bullish positions in week to Jan. 7

    Jan 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Monday as Asian
stocks touched 19-month highs ahead of the planned signing of an
interim trade deal between Washington and Beijing.
    Spot gold        dipped 0.4% to $1,556.40 per ounce by 0421
GMT. U.S. gold futures        fell 0.2% to $1,557.10.
    Asian shares rose to new 19-month highs ahead of a Phase 1
deal due to be signed at the White House on Wednesday.
           
    "Risk looks pretty good in Asia, equity inflows are coming
out nice built around this trade narrative and that's depressing
gold more than the global risk-on move," Stephen Innes, a market
strategist at AxiTrader said.
    "There is dollar appetite in the market ... which is also
depressing gold right now."
    U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday,
China's commitments in the Phase 1 trade deal with U.S. were not
changed during a lengthy translation process and will be
released this week.             
    Further easing concerns, a Wall Street Journal report said
on Saturday, Washington and Beijing have agreed to semi-annual
talks aimed at pushing for reforms in both countries and
resolving disputes.             
    Gold prices had gained 18% last year on the backdrop of a
protracted trade tussle.
    The dollar        firmed ahead of the trade deal signing,
making gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies.
      
    Gold prices gained nearly 0.7% last week in volatile trading
amid heightened U.S.-Iran tensions after the U.S. killing of a
top Iranian commander in Baghdad and on slower-than-expected
U.S. job growth in December.                         
    The United States imposed more sanctions on Iran on Friday
and vowed to tighten the economic screws if Tehran continued
"terrorist" acts or pursued a nuclear bomb.                  
    "The precious metal though easing off previous-highs over
de-escalating tensions (U.S.-Iran) will remain of key
importance, as markets stay cautious over geopolitical
happenings in the current term," Benjamin Lu, an analyst at
Phillip Futures said in a note.    
    Spot gold is biased to break a support at $1,546 per ounce
and fall towards $1,524, according to Reuters technical analyst
Wang Tao.         
    Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Trust      , fell 0.9% to 874.52 tonnes on
Friday, their lowest since Sept. 16.          
    Speculators increased their bullish positions in COMEX gold
contracts in the week to Jan. 7.        
    Elsewhere, palladium        remained unchanged at $2,117.60
an ounce. Silver        was down 0.2% to $18.05, while platinum
       slipped 0.3% to $975.44.

