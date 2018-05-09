FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
May 9, 2018 / 10:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as firmer dollar overtakes Iran safe haven appeal

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar hits fresh 2018 peak, 10-yr U.S. yield breaks above
3 pct
    * Safe-haven buying of gold not as strong as expected
-analyst
    * Spot gold may revisit May 1 low of $1,301.51/oz
-technicals

 (Adds more analyst comment, updates prices, changes dateline
from BENGALURU)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Wednesday as a
robust dollar and rising bond yields overwhelmed any
geopolitical worries after the United States withdrew from the
Iranian nuclear accord.
    Dismayed European allies sought to salvage the international
nuclear pact with Iran after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled
the United States out of the landmark accord.             
    "The fact that the cat is out of the bag and we have the
announcement (on Iran), that has removed some of the
geopolitical support for gold," said Ole Hansen, head of
commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.
    During times of political or economic uncertainty, gold
prices often receive a boost as the metal is widely considered a
safe-haven asset alongside the dollar and the Japanese yen.
    Also weighing on gold, geopolitical tensions in the Korean
peninsula continued to ease as U.S. Secretary of State Mike
Pompeo arrived in Pyongyang and was expected to return from
North Korea with three American detainees.              
    Spot gold        was down 0.5 percent at $1,307.53 an ounce
by 0950 GMT after touching its lowest since May 3 at $1,304.11. 
    U.S. gold futures         for June delivery shed 0.4 percent
to $1,308 per ounce.  
    "The market instead has returned focus on the two key
drivers for gold, which are bond yields and the dollar, and both
are pointing the wrong direction from a higher gold
perspective," Hansen added. 
    The dollar index        rose to a fresh 2018 peak while
yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note            
breached the key 3 percent level.       
    A series of U.S. bond auctions this week could further push
up yields and pressure gold, running the risk that gold will
challenge the key $1,300 support area, Hansen added.  
    Spot gold may revisit its May 1 low of $1,301.51 per ounce
as it failed three times to break resistance at $1,317, said
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.              
    Going forward, however, a surge in oil prices on Wednesday
to the highest since 2014 may stoke inflation and offer support
to gold, analysts said.                
    In other precious metals, silver        slipped 0.1 percent
to $16.41 an ounce, platinum        fell 0.2 percent to $910.20
an ounce and palladium        added 0.3 percent to $971.97 an
ounce.

 (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.