Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as firmer dollar, recovery hopes dent appeal

By Brijesh Patel

    * Markets eye Biden's infrastructure spending plans on
Wednesday
    * Dollar firms near multi-month peak
    * Palladium fell as much as 4.4% in the session
    * Russia's Nornickel halts water inflow at two major mines

    March 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Monday as a
stronger U.S. dollar and hopes for a swift global economic
recovery boosted share markets, denting demand for safe-haven
bullion.
    Spot gold        was down 0.4% at $1,724.60 per ounce by
0956 GMT. U.S. gold futures        slipped 0.6% to $1,722.80.
    "Gold is suffering a little bit on back of a firmer
greenback and slightly stronger equity market. We are also
seeing some end-of-the-month profit-taking," said CMC Markets
UK's chief market analyst Michael Hewson.
    "As we head into the end of the month and quarter, gold is
not going to move that much even though U.S. yields are slightly
softer," Hewson said, adding he sees gold range-bound between
$1,680 and $1,760 per ounce.
    The dollar index        held firm near four-month highs
against its rivals. Gold's safe-haven demand was also hurt as
investors' appetite for riskier assets grew.             
    Market participants are now waiting for U.S. President Joe
Biden's infrastructure spending package on Wednesday, which is
speculated to be in the $3 trillion to $4 trillion range.
            
    Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation
that could follow stimulus measures, but a recent spike is U.S.
Treasury yields has weighed on the non-yielding commodity.      
    "While gold is still good for inflation, the problem is it's
not good right now because yields are going higher in concert
with inflation," said Stephen Innes, chief global market
strategist at financial services firm Axi.
    "We need those yields to stop going higher, and then you
know once the inflation takes over then gold goes up."
    Meanwhile, palladium        dropped as much as 4.4% to
$2,557.44 per ounce to a one-week low in the session.
    Russia's Nornickel Nickel          , the top producer of
palladium, on Monday said it had stopped water flowing into its
two major mines in the Siberian Arctic and both were on track to
fully resume production in the coming months.             
    Platinum        was down 1.5% at $1,166.81 and silver       
fell 1.1% to $24.76.

