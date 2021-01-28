Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as investors prefer safety of dollar

By Reuters Staff

    Jan 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as
investors opted for the safety of the dollar after the U.S.
Federal Reserve flagged concerns about the pace of recovery in
the world's largest economy.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        eased 0.3% to $1,839.21 per ounce by 0042
GMT. Prices fell to their lowest since Jan. 18 at $1,830.80 on
Wednesday. U.S. gold futures        shed 0.5% to $1,835.90.
    * The dollar        hit a more than one-week high against
rival currencies in the previous session. A stronger dollar
makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.
      
    * The Fed on Wednesday left its key overnight interest rate
near zero and made no change to its monthly bond purchases,
pledging again to keep those economic pillars in place until
there is a full rebound from the pandemic-triggered
recession.            
    * Some U.S. states are starting to ease public health
restrictions as severe COVID-19 infections are beginning to
abate in many parts of the country even as the death toll
mounts.            
    * Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust      , fell 0.3% to
1,169.17 tonnes on Wednesday.            
    * Analysts and traders have downgraded their forecasts for
gold but still expect prices to recover from current levels and
many see it achieving record highs this year.            
    * Silver        lost 0.2% to $25.18 an ounce, platinum
       fell 0.2% to $1,063.76, and palladium        was flat at
$2,304.81.
    * Platinum will burst from a decade-long stagnation this
year as demand from investors and auto makers delivers the
biggest annual average price rise since 2010, a Reuters poll
showed.                
     
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
1000  EU       Consumer Confidence Final   Jan
1100  Brazil   IGP-M Inflation Index       Jan
1300  Germany  CPI, HICP Prelim YY         Jan
1330  US       GDP Advance                 Q4
1330  US       Initial Jobless Claim       weekly
1500  US       New Home Sales - units      Dec
2350  Japan    Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from
board members at its Jan. 20-21 policy meeting

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru)
