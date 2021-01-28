Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as investors turn to dollar's safety

By Asha Sistla

 (Adds analyst comments, updates prices)
    * Dollar hovers close to a more than 1-week high
    * Palladium hits lowest since Dec. 21 
    Jan 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices slid on Thursday as investors
opted for the relative shelter of the U.S. dollar from souring
risk sentiment and after the U.S. Federal Reserve expressed
worries over the slow pace of economic recovery.
    Spot gold        was down 0.1% to $1,841.50 per ounce by
1012 GMT. Prices had fallen to their lowest since Jan. 18 at
$1,830.80 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures        shed 0.2% to
$1,840.50.
    "The (Fed) meeting yesterday had no positive impact on gold
because before and after the meeting, the dollar strengthened as
it was sought after as a safe-haven due to other concerns in
financial markets and that weighed on gold prices," said
Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann. 
    The dollar index        was up 0.1% and hovered near a
one-week high hit in the previous session after a sharp sell-off
in global equities - with Wall Street slumping to a three-month
low and European equities closing in on nearly one-month lows.
                  
    The Fed said the pace of the recovery in U.S. economic
activity and employment had moderated in recent months, but kept
its key interest rates and monthly bond purchases
unchanged.            
    The delay in a $1.9 trillion U.S. coronavirus stimulus deal,
which has not received a green signal from Republicans, weighed
further on gold.            
    However, if equities continue to decline, buyers seeking
safety could return to gold, said Harshal Barot, a senior
research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus.
    "We are going to see more global fiscal and monetary
measures. There are concerns about stock market valuations,
elevated government debts, so the macro environment is still
very positive for gold."
    Silver        was up 0.1% to $25.26 an ounce, while platinum
       fell 0.5% to $1,059.79.
    Palladium        was down 0.1% to $2,301.32 after touching
its lowest since Dec. 21 earlier in the session.

