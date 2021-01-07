Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as rallying U.S. yields dull appeal

By Asha Sistla

0 Min Read

    * U.S. Treasury yields hold above 1%
    * Dollar is going to depreciate all through 2021- analyst
    Jan 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday as a surge
in U.S. Treasury yields and firm dollar dampened demand for
bullion, although losses were limited by hopes of more fiscal
stimulus after Democrats won control of the U.S. Senate.
    Spot gold        was down 0.4% to $1,911.31 per ounce at
1030 GMT. U.S. gold futures        were up 0.4% to $1,916.60.
    Prices declined as much as 2.5% after scaling a high since
Nov. 9 on Wednesday, as 10-year U.S. Treasury yields            
jumped above 1% for the first time since March.
    "I see this as a consolidation after a very strong start to
the year. The market has caught a bit of a cold because of the
(bond yields) rally and they are rallying for the reasons that
we're actually seeing gold continue to be supported, so it's a
bit of a catch 22 right now," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.
    "The U.S. economy is nowhere near any level where we can
start to talk about a full recovery and that will require
additional stimulus or spending which will potentially drive
yields higher, but it will also drive inflation expectations
higher."
    U.S. inflation expectations rose as investors hoped for more
fiscal stimulus with the Democrats' victory in Georgia's two
runoff elections for control of the U.S. Senate.             
            
    Bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement that could result from large stimulus measures.
    The dollar index rebounded from a multi-year low helped by
yields rising above 1%. A stronger dollar makes gold expensive
for holders of other currencies.             
    "The dollar is going to depreciate all through 2021, U.S.
yields may move slightly higher from here, but they're not going
to run away to the top, in that environment gold should
flourish," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at
OANDA.
    Silver        fell 1.1% to $27.00 an ounce. Platinum       
was down 0.8% to $1,092.65, and palladium        slipped 1.4% to
$2,404.08.

