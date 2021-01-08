Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as rising yields, stronger dollar weigh

By Sumita Layek

0 Min Read

    * Gold lacks short-term catalyst to drive prices
higher-analyst
    * Gold on track for second straight weekly gain, up 0.5% so
far
    * 10-year Treasury yields hit highest since March
    * Investors await U.S. non-farm payrolls data 
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    Jan 8 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Friday as the U.S. dollar and
Treasury yields firmed, although hopes for additional stimulus
in the world's largest economy kept bullion on course for a
second straight weekly gain.
    Spot gold        was down 0.3% to $1,907.66 per ounce by
0610 GMT, but was up 0.5% so far this week. U.S. gold futures
       shed 0.3% to $1,908.80.
    "In the short term, we just seem to lack a catalyst to drive
prices higher," said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda.
    "The effect of (fiscal stimulus hopes) has driven up
inflation expectations, (but) we're starting to see nominal bond
yields climb as well, which is reasonably significant for gold."
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield             scaled a fresh
high since March, holding above 1%, and helping the dollar
       rebound strongly.            
    A stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for holders
of other currencies, while higher bond yields increase the
opportunity cost of holding the non-interest yielding gold.
    Democrats' control of the U.S. Senate has fuelled hopes of
large stimulus measures and boosted inflation expectations,
underpinning gold's appeal as an
inflationary-hedge.                        
    But higher inflation expectations and bond yields have also
bolstered Federal Reserve officials' hopes that the central
bank's new monetary policy approach is taking hold.
                        
    "Gold still harbours the potential to reclaim the $2,000
handle. (But) there appears to be a risk of a pullback in the
Fed's asset purchasing programme should a U.S. economic
outperformance crystalize in the latter part of the year," said
FXTM market analyst Han Tan.
    "Another massive yields spike may then trigger the further
unwinding of gold's recent gains."   
    Investors now await U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later in
the day to gauge the jobs market's health.
    Silver        fell 0.5% to $26.98 an ounce. Platinum       
dipped 0.2% to $1,114.11, while palladium        eased 0.1% to
$2,417.45.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu and Shailesh Kuber)
