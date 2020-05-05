Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold slips as some economies ease virus-led restrictions

K. Sathya Narayanan

    May 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as
moves by some countries to relax coronavirus restrictions
reduced the metal's safe-haven appeal, even though markets
remained wary of souring relations between China and the United
States.
    Spot gold        eased 0.2% to $1,698.39 per ounce by 0330
GMT. U.S. gold futures         fell 0.5% to $1,704.80.
    "We are holding quite steady around the $1,700 level. On one
side, you've got easing in lockdowns and that is probably
improving investor sentiment and a move away from safe havens
towards risk assets," said ING analyst Warren Patterson. 
    "On the other side, the tensions between China and the U.S.
in relation to COVID-19 are reigniting once again. These two
opposing forces are keeping the market on hold at the moment."
    Italy and the United States were among a slew of countries
tentatively easing the lockdowns on Monday to revive economies,
which propped up equities and oil markets.
                             
    Investors, however, remained worried about brewing Sino-U.S.
tensions after President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on
China for its handling of the outbreak.
    The Trump administration is "turbocharging" an initiative to
remove global industrial supply chains from China as it weighs
new tariffs.                          
    Gold, which is considered an alternative asset during times
of economic and political turmoil, rose 18% last year due to the
tariff war and interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
    It has gained 12% so far this year as the Fed has kept its
benchmark rate at near zero and pumped trillions in emergency
funding into U.S. financial markets, while other central banks
and countries have taken similar measures to prop up their
virus-hit economies.
    Widespread monetary stimulus measures will be gold's
longer-term tailwind, analysts said, as the metal is used as a
hedge against inflation and currency debasement.
    Meanwhile, investors awaited U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI
data, due later in the day, and weekly jobless claims and April
non-farm payrolls numbers scheduled for later this week.
    "The consensus is for very bad numbers... the main catalyst
for gold here is the extent to which they can surprise lower or
higher. The data should really deviate from expectations to
really animate gold one way or the other," DailyFx currency
strategist Ilya Spivak said.
    Among other metals, palladium        rose 0.6% to $1,859.47
per ounce. Platinum        eased 0.2% to $764.56 per ounce,
while silver        slipped 0.4% to $14.79.

