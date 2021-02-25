Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as strong U.S. Treasury yields dull appeal

By Sumita Layek

0 Min Read

    * Gold prices to trade sideways for the next quarter- ANZ
    * Fed Chair Powell reaffirms extended loose monetary policy
    * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust slip to lowest since May 2020

 (Adds comments, details, updates prices)
    By Sumita Layek
    Feb 25 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Thursday as U.S. Treasury
yields hovered near a one-year peak, tarnishing bullion's
appeal, although a softer dollar and Federal Reserve Chair
Jerome Powell's commitment to an accommodative policy limited
its fall.
    Spot gold        fell 0.5% to $1,794.67 per ounce by 0324
GMT. U.S. gold futures        eased 0.1% to $1,795.80.
    "Rising longer dated yields are a primary weighing factor on
the precious metals... given investors can get much better
return in a risk free rate market," said DailyFX strategist
Margaret Yang.
    Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields held close to a one-year peak
hit in the previous session, increasing the opportunity cost of
holding gold, which pays no interest.                 
    A $1.9 trillion U.S. coronavirus relief aid that is expected
to pass later this week remains in focus.            
    "The primary trend for gold is downward biased but some
short term rebound is still possible if the U.S. COVID-19 relief
bill is approved by the Congress by Friday," Yang said, adding
medium-term outlook remains bearish.
    Limiting gold's losses was Powell's reiteration of keeping
monetary policy unchanged until the economy was back to full
employment and a weaker dollar.                  
    Reflecting investor sentiment, holdings of the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust      ,
fell to their lowest since May 2020 on Wednesday.         
    "Investor demand for gold has been distracted by moves in
other alternative asset classes," ANZ analysts said in a note.
    "We expect gold prices will trade sideways for the next
quarter or so as the bond selloff continues and investors play
the reflation trade through risky asset classes. But gold's time
in the sun is not over."
    Among other precious metals, silver        was steady at
$27.97 an ounce. Platinum        fell 1.1% to $1,254.63, while
palladium        eased 0.2% to $2,430.50.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu and Vinay Dwivedi)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up