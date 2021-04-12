Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as Treasury yields, dollar firm on higher inflation prospects

By Diptendu Lahiri

    * U.S. producer prices hit 9-1/2-year high
    * Asian shares fall in morning trade
    * U.S. economy is at an "inflection point," - Fed Chair
Jerome
Powell

 (Adds comments; updates prices)
    April 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Monday, weighed
down by firmer U.S. Treasury yields and dollar after
better-than-expected U.S. economic data lifted prospects for
higher inflation.
    Spot gold        fell 0.4% to $1,735.90 per ounce by 0535
GMT. U.S. gold futures        were down 0.4% to $1,737.10 per
ounce.
    "Stronger-than-expected data suggests that inflation (will
be) picking up faster-than expected in months to come, which is
leading to a rise in real yields, exerting pressure on gold,"
said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.
    "Asia pacific markets were expected to open higher but they
are trading lower this morning, raising demand for safe assets
and dollar is winning that race, putting further pressure on
gold."            
    Producer prices in the United States rose more than
anticipated in March, resulting in the highest annual rise in
9-1/2 years and signalling the start of higher inflation as the
economy reopens amid strengthened public health and substantial
government assistance.             
    Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher
inflation, but higher Treasury yields dull some of the appeal of
the non-yielding metal.      
    The dollar index        rose 0.1% against rival currencies,
making gold expensive for buyers outside the United States.
      
    "For now, gold looks set to trade quietly in a $1,730 to
$1,760 range, with Bitcoin seemingly the safe-haven asset of
choice at the moment," OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey
Halley said in a note.             
    "In the meantime, gold remains at the mercy of the U.S.
10-year Treasury yield."
    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy is
at an "inflection point," with hopes that inflation and hiring
will accelerate in the coming months, but there are dangers if a
hasty reopening leads to a continuing uptick in coronavirus
cases.             
    Elsewhere, silver        fell 0.9% to $25.02 and palladium
       was down 0.3% at $2,630.68. Platinum        slipped 0.8%
to $1,189.01 

 (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber and Rashmi Aich)
