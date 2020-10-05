Gold slips as Trump's doctors hint at discharge on Monday

(Reuters) - Gold prices dipped on Monday, as White House suggestions that U.S. President Donald Trump was “responding well” to COVID-19 treatment propped up sentiment globally, while pulling money out of the traditional security of bullion.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,889.56 per ounce by 0743 GMT.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.8% at $1,892.80.

Positive reports on President Trump’s health is helping sentiment while pressuring gold, said Harshal Barot, senior research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus, adding that overall political uncertainty still exists in the run-up to the U.S. elections.

“$1,850-$1,860 level remains a strong support level for gold... We need a break above $1,940 for any convincing rally to begin again.”

Doctors treating Trump for COVID-19 said his health is improving and he could be sent back to the White House as soon as Monday.

However, outside experts warn that Trump’s case may be severe.

The dollar index was down 0.1% against rivals, while stock markets rose on Trump’s health update.

Investors also eyed negotiations over a new U.S. coronavirus relief aid aimed to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic.

“There is need for new stimulus measures to rally (gold) prices. Without this mojo, there are signs of fatigue creeping into precious metals,,” Avtar Sandu, a senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note.

Gold, seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, has risen about 25% this year supported by unprecedented stimulus measures by governments and central banks worldwide to revive their coronavirus-battered economies.

However, it has retreated by nearly 9% from a record peak of $2,072.50 hit in August.

Spot gold is biased to break a support at $1,896 per ounce, and fall to $1,877, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.2% to $23.74 per ounce, platinum fell 1% to $873.21 and palladium fell 0.7% to $2,293.18.