FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Gold Market Report
January 29, 2018 / 10:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as U.S. dollar claws back some ground

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar edges up after slide to 3-year lows
    * Chinese demand soft in face of dollar revival
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Monday as a revival
in the dollar and a rise in bond yields to multi-year peaks
prompted some buyers to cash in gains in the metal after its
sixth weekly price increase in seven weeks.
    Gold has risen more than 3 percent so far this month, and
after a strong end to December touched its highest since August
2016 last week at $1,366.07 an ounce. 
    Its strength has been driven largely by a slide in the
dollar index to three-year lows. An uptick in the currency on
Monday after six straight weeks of losses has prompted a
pullback. 
    Spot gold        was down 0.5 percent at $1,342.99 an ounce
at 1230 GMT, while U.S. gold futures        for February
delivery were down $10.50 an ounce at $1,341.60.
    "We have seen massive rebound in gold, and traders need more
clarity in relation to the dollar trend after mixed comments
from the U.S. president and U.S. Treasury secretary,"
ThinkMarkets' chief market analyst Naeem Aslam said.
    "Our view that it is likely that we will another push to the
upside (in gold)," he added. 
    The dollar edged up against a currency basket on Monday as
rising bond yields helped underpin the greenback ahead of a week
packed with U.S. data. It remains on track for its biggest
monthly decline since March 2016, however.       
    The currency came under pressure last week after Treasury
Secretary Steven Mnuchin indicated he was broadly supportive of
a weak dollar, though U.S. President Donald Trump later said he
wanted to see strength in the currency.
    A jump in bond yields also weighed on non-interest bearing
gold.              
    Gold traders are now awaiting the outcome of a Federal
Reserve policy meeting this week, as well as key U.S. jobs data,
an important indicator of the strength of the broader economy.
    Both will be watched for their implications for U.S.
interest rates. Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. rates,
which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
    Demand for physical metal was weak in the key Chinese market
overnight in the face of the firmer dollar, MKS said in a note,
although the onshore premium over spot in Shanghai remained
robust at $8 an ounce. 
    Among other precious metals, silver        was down 0.5
percent at $17.30 an ounce. It rose 2.3 percent last week, the
biggest rise of any of the major precious metals.
    Platinum       , this year's best performing precious metal
so far, was down 0.5 percent at $1,004, after easing 0.3 percent
last week in its first weekly decline in seven. 
    Palladium        was 1 percent lower at $1,080.99 an ounce. 

 (Additional reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by
Alison Williams and Louise Heavens)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.