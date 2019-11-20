PRECIOUS-Gold slips as U.S. issues licenses for firms to deal with Huawei

Gold Market Report
    Nov 20 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Wednesday, retreating from a
two-week high hit earlier in the session, after the United
States started issuing licenses for some companies to supply
goods to Chinese firm Huawei, rekindling hopes for trade
negotiations that had shown signs of turning more contentious.
     Spot gold        dipped 0.3% to $1,468.14 per ounce as of
11:17 a.m. ET (1619 GMT), having touched a two-week high of
$1,478.80 earlier.
    U.S. gold futures         dropped 0.4% to $1,468.40.
    The U.S. Commerce Department confirmed it has begun issuing
licenses for some U.S companies to supply non-sensitive goods to
Huawei.             
    "The announcement seems to be the proximate trigger for
gold's stumble," said Tai Wong, head of base and precious metals
derivatives trading at BMO.
    "Gold price action lately has been nearly formulaic: the
market starts to lean one way, gets disappointed in the price
action, and a contrary headline gives it a shove in the opposite
direction."
    The mood in markets had been sour after the U.S. Senate
angered China by passing a bill requiring annual certification
of Hong Kong's autonomy and warning Beijing against violently
suppressing protesters. China demanded the United States stop
interfering in its internal affairs and said it would retaliate.
            
    U.S. President Donald Trump also threatened to raise tariffs
on Chinese goods if a trade deal is not reached soon.
            
    "Every time there are talks about trade discussions, you see
this knee jerk reaction (in gold)... I am surprised gold is not
getting much of a boost (from lower equities). It must be in
preparation for the Fed minutes," said Phillip Streible, senior
commodities strategist at RJO Futures.
    Uncertainty surrounding the "phase one" trade deal has
prompted world stocks to fall from a 22-month peak, with Wall
Street opening lower.            
    "It feels like a trade agreement could really threaten gold
back below $1,450 all the way down to $1,400," Streible said.
    Focus now turns to the release of minutes from the Fed's
most recent policy meeting. The central bank cut interest rates
for the third time this year in October.
    Market participants will peruse "the minutes for clues on
the timing of the next monetary policy move by the Fed," Kitco
Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff said in a note.
    Fed officials have hinted there will be no further easing
for now, a message the U.S. central bank may reiterate.
    Elsewhere, silver        eased 0.4% to $17.07 an ounce,
while platinum        gained 0.5% to $914.77. Palladium was up
       0.5% to $1,770.92 an ounce.

