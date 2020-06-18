Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold slips as U.S. jobless claims fall, China claims virus cases contained

Diptendu Lahiri

    * U.S. jobless claims drop for 11th straight week
    * BoE increase bond-buying program by a 100 billion pounds
    * Gold likely to hold $1,700-$1,750 over near term-analyst

    By Diptendu Lahiri
    June 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped on Thursday as
declining jobless claims in the United States and reports of
China bringing its latest coronavirus outbreak under control
weighed on the safe-haven metal.
    Spot gold        fell 0.3% to $1,720.48 per ounce by 10:21
a.m. ET (1421 GMT). U.S. gold futures        were down 0.5% at
$1,726.60 per ounce
    "Gold is softer and giving up earlier gains due to some
positive reports from Beijing that they have contained the
coronavirus outbreak," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst
at broker OANDA.
    "The jobless claims data is getting better. The economic
situation might be getting better at last."
    Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped for
the 11th straight week, pushing claims further away from a
record 6.867 million in late March, but came above Reuters'
estimates.             
    Beijing, which recently recorded its largest number of
infections since early February, has brought its latest
coronavirus outbreak under control, a Chinese medical expert
said on Thursday.             
    Gold had earlier hit a near one-week high of $1,736.49.
    However, "The long-term prospects are still supporting
higher moves as the virus woes are still there. ... The central
bank stimulus with lower interest rates are not going way
anytime soon," Moya said.
    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers this week
that "significant uncertainty remains about the timing and
strength of the recovery."
    The Bank of England increased its bond-buying program by a
further 100 billion pounds, but sharply slowed the pace of its
purchases.             
    "Ongoing risks to the global economic recovery, especially
with regards to recent spikes in virus cases in both the U.S.
and China continue to underpin (gold's) price action. However, a
lack of physical demand is likely to see gold hold $1,700-$1,750
over the near term," MKS PAMP said in a note.
    Elsewhere, palladium        was little changed at $1,922.07
per ounce, while platinum        fell 1.8% to $803.77. 
    Silver        was down 1.3% at $17.36.

 (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)
