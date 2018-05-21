FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 4:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as U.S. Treasury Secretary says trade war with China 'on hold'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar index hits five-month high
    * SPDR gold holdings down 0.1 pct on Friday
    * Specs cut net long position in gold in week to May 15

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    BENGALURU, May 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged down on
Monday as the dollar rose and demand for safe-haven assets eased
after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a trade war
between China and the United States was "on hold".
    Spot gold        was down 0.2 percent at $1,289 per ounce at
0325 GMT.
    U.S. gold futures         for June delivery were 0.2 percent
lower at $1,288.20 per ounce.
    The dollar rose versus the yen and hit a five month-high
against a basket of currencies on Monday, after Mnuchin's
comments downplaying a trade dispute with China, boosting risk
sentiment amid hopes for an easing of trade tensions between the
world's two biggest economies.        
    Mnuchin and U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic
adviser, Larry Kudlow, said the agreement reached by Chinese and
American negotiators on Saturday set up a framework for
addressing trade imbalances in the future.                
    "You have this combination of technical factors which is at
the moment un-supportive (for gold). As long as the dollar is on
the firm side, gold is under pressure," said Dominic Schnider at
UBS Wealth Management in Hong Kong.
    The price of gold fell below the psychologically important 
$1,300 per ounce level last week for the first time since late
December and has since continued to trade below its 200-day
moving average. 
    A stronger dollar makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders using other currencies. Furthermore,
rising U.S. interest rates, and the expectation that U.S.
Federal Reserve will raise rates again next month, limits
investor demand in non-yielding bullion. 
   "The dollar is a weak story in the medium-term but for the
time being as interest rates continue to go up in the U.S., the
momentum is not on gold," Schnider said. 
    Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.1 percent to 855.28
tonnes on Friday.             
    Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long position
in COMEX gold contracts by 21,294 contracts to 31,327 in the
week to May 15, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)
data showed on Friday.                 
    In other precious metals, silver        fell 0.1 percent to
$16.39 an ounce.
    Platinum        was 0.1 percent lower at $881.60 an ounce,
after falling to a five-month low at $876.50 on Friday.
    Palladium        rose 0.6 percent at $968.85 per ounce,
after hitting a two-week low at $960.22 in the previous session.

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford and Christian Schmollinger)
