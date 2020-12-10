Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as vaccine optimism erodes appeal

By Asha Sistla

 (Adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    * ECB unveils fresh stimulus in policy decision at 1245 GMT
    * U.S. weekly jobless claims data due at 1330 GMT 
    Dec 10 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Thursday, hovering
close to a one-week low hit in the last session, with its appeal
dented by continued  optimism for a vaccine-led boost to a
global economic recovery.
    Spot gold        fell 0.2% to $1,836.40 per ounce by 1236
GMT, after falling as much as 2.5% on Wednesday. U.S. gold
futures        were up 0.2% to $1,841.
    "Gold is likely to see a bit of retracement as there's not
much safe haven demand in the near term," said Bank of China
International analyst Xiao Fu.
    "Nevertheless, there could still be fluctuations in the
market as the coronavirus situation in the USA and Europe are
still quite severe."             
    Global stocks held steady, caught between optimism over the
rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Britain and Canada and worries
surrounding surging cases, especially in the United States.
    The European Central Bank (ECB) unveiled fresh monetary
policy decisions.                                            
    "Practically anything that they do is likely to be positive
for gold," said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell.
    "(ECB President Christine Lagarde) is bound to keep the
policy as accommodative as possible, which means that we're
looking at negative interest rates for quite a long time yet,
and she'll probably be pushing for fiscal stimulus."
    Trading will also be muted by thinning liquidity going into
the Christmas holidays, O'Connell said.
    Gold benefits from its appeal as a hedge against inflation
that could result from the unprecedented stimulus unleashed in
2020.
    Investors also awaited U.S. weekly jobless claims data, due
at 1330 GMT.
    Among other precious metals, silver        fell 0.4% to
$23.83 per ounce and platinum        rose 0.7% to $1,008.08.
    Palladium        gained 1.5% to $2,299.51.
    "Demand will likely rebound next year as a result of
improving car sales and higher loadings of palladium in
catalytic converters due to tighter emission standards," said
UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo in a note.

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru
Editing by Robert Birsel and Bernadette Baum)
