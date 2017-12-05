FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold slips below $1,275/oz as dollar bounces
December 5, 2017 / 10:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips below $1,275/oz as dollar bounces

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar flourishes after Monday's bounce
    * Markets await more news on U.S. tax bill
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices, adds comment)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Gold slipped back below $1,275 an
ounce on Tuesday as the dollar rose against the euro, but the
metal held within this quarter's narrow price range ahead of
fresh signals on U.S. tax reform.
    The dollar received a boost on Monday after the U.S. Senate
approved a tax overhaul. Investors kept the currency well bid as
they waited to see how the next step of the legislation would
proceed.       
    Spot gold        was at $1,267.89 an ounce at 1455 GMT, down
0.6 percent, while U.S. gold futures        for December
delivery were down $7.20 an ounce at $1,270.50.
    It has held broadly between $1,271 and $1,289 so far this
month, after posting its narrowest monthly range in 12 years in
November. The metal has risen 10 percent in the year to date,
but momentum has stalled in the second half as global equities
rallied and an expected hike in U.S. interest rates approached. 
    "The economic backdrop is benign, meaning there is no real
reason to jump into gold, so investment demand is somewhat
soft," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.
    "Overall physical demand is down to multi-year lows, so even
outside the investment community, there is no real push into
gold from the likes of China and India."
    "Without this demand spark, gold just remains very, very
sensitive to the U.S. dollar."
    A stronger dollar makes assets priced in the U.S. currency
more expensive for holders of other currencies.
    Investors are also looking ahead to the upcoming U.S.
non-farm payrolls report later this week, which will be the last
employment report before the Federal Reserve's monetary policy
meeting next week.
    The Fed is almost certain to raise interest rates later this
month, according to a Reuters poll of economists, a majority of
whom now expect three more rate rises next year compared with
two when surveyed just weeks ago.             
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates,
which lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
    In 2018, gold will be pressured by several factors,
including the likelihood of a modest recovery in the dollar,
improvement in the U.S. economy and tightening of monetary
policy by the largest central banks, ABN Amro said in a note.
    Among other precious metals, silver        was down 1
percent at $16.16 an ounce, while platinum        was 0.9
percent lower at $915.60, and palladium        was down 0.1
percent at $991.20.
    Monday's price slide in palladium was accompanied by a
12,700-ounce reduction in exchange-traded fund holdings,
Commerzbank said in a note. "This was already the fourth major
daily outflow in the space of two weeks," it said. 

    
 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair and Arpan Varghese in
Bengaluru; Editing by David Evans and Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
