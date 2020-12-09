Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slips from 2-week high as equities climb on vaccine cheer

By Nakul Iyer

0 Min Read

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    * Dovish Fed could re-ignite gold rally- analyst 
    * J&J vaccine could obtain late-stage trial results  
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

    By Nakul Iyer
    Dec 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped from a two-week peak
on Wednesday as encouraging coronavirus vaccine developments
pushed investors toward riskier equities, with global shares
rising to a record high.
    Spot gold        fell 0.7% to $1,858.80 per ounce by 0600
GMT, after hitting its highest since Nov. 23 at $1875.07 on
Tuesday, while U.S. gold futures        fell 0.6% to $1,864.00
per ounce.
    "Market action across global markets is swinging between
vaccine driven optimism and hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus...so
risk sentiment is positive," said Harshal Barot, a senior
research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus.
    Global equities traded higher on Wednesday after Britain
started mass-vaccinating its people using a fully-tested shot
and Johnson & Johnson said it could obtain late-stage vaccine
trial results earlier than expected.                         
    Gold is much better placed to weather any vaccine-related
news and remains a buy on dips trade, Jeffrey Halley, a senior
market analyst at OANDA, said. 
    U.S. President Donald Trump's administration proposed a $916
billion aid package, while Congressional lawmakers were still
working on resolving differences on the inclusion of business
liability protections and state and local government aid.
                         
    Stimulus measures will be key as they will weaken the dollar
and generate more liquidity that will move into gold, said
Michael Langford, executive director at corporate advisory and
consultancy firm AirGuide.
    Investors also looked forward to the U.S. Federal Reserve
two-day policy meeting next week for clues on the direction
monetary policy is likely to take. 
    "A dovish FOMC, particularly in the scenario where they look
to cap rates in the longer end of the US yield curve, should
relight the gold rally," OANDA's Halley said. 
    Silver        slipped 1.1% to $24.28 an ounce, while
platinum        rose 0.4% to $1,026.36 and palladium        was
down 0.1% at $2,307.09. 

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan
M.)
