PRECIOUS-Gold slips from 2-week peak as U.S. yields march higher

* U.S. Treasury yields scale 13-month peak * Firmer dollar weighs on gold * Palladium at more than one-year high (Adds analyst comment, updates prices) By Asha Sistla March 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices reversed course on Thursday, dropping from a more than two-week high as bullion's appeal was tarnished by climbing U.S. Treasury yields and a firmer dollar. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,738.90 an ounce by 0921 GMT after touching its highest since March 1 at $1,755.25. U.S. gold futures were up 0.5% at $1,734.80. ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele said the dollar is recovering on U.S. Treasury yields that jumped by several basis on 10-year paper. "Gold is really under pressure because of that," she said. "If the dollar gains more momentum, gold will move towards $1,700." The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.74% for the first time since January 2020, helping to lift the dollar from a two-week low. Higher Treasury bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest. The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday said the U.S. economy was on track for its fastest expansion in nearly 40 years, but the central bank pledged to keep its ultra-easy monetary policy stance despite expected inflationary pressure. "(The Fed) is getting more optimistic and that doesn't bode well for gold and suggests that the trend lower is likely to continue," said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak. Palladium gained 1.5% to $2,606.40, extending its rally to the highest level since March 2 last year after Nornickel , the biggest producer of the metal, cut its output forecast on Tuesday owing to waterlogging at two Siberian mines. Silver shed 0.2% to $26.28 an ounce and platinum was down 0.1% at $1,211.83. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)