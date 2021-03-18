Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slips from 2-week peak as U.S. yields march higher

By Asha Sistla

    * U.S. Treasury yields scale 13-month peak
    * Firmer dollar weighs on gold 
    * Palladium at more than one-year high

    March 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices reversed course on
Thursday, dropping from a more than two-week high as bullion's
appeal was tarnished by climbing U.S. Treasury yields and a
firmer dollar. 
    Spot gold        fell 0.3% to $1,738.90 an ounce by 0921 GMT
 after touching its highest since March 1 at $1,755.25. U.S.
gold futures        were up 0.5% at $1,734.80.
    ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele said the dollar is
recovering on U.S. Treasury yields that jumped by several basis
on 10-year paper. 
    "Gold is really under pressure because of that," she said.
"If the dollar gains more momentum, gold will move towards
$1,700."
    The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield             rose
to 1.74% for the first time since January 2020, helping to lift
the dollar from a two-week low.             
    Higher Treasury bond yields raise the opportunity cost of
holding bullion, which pays no interest.
    The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday said the U.S. economy
was on track for its fastest expansion in nearly 40 years, but
the central bank pledged to keep its ultra-easy monetary policy
stance despite expected inflationary pressure.             
    "(The Fed) is getting more optimistic and that doesn't bode
well for gold and suggests that the trend lower is likely to
continue," said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.
    Palladium        gained 1.5% to $2,606.40, extending its
rally to the highest level since March 2 last year after
Nornickel          , the biggest producer of the metal, cut its
output forecast on Tuesday owing to waterlogging at two Siberian
mines.              
    Silver        shed 0.2% to $26.28 an ounce and platinum
       was down 0.1% at $1,211.83.

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman)
