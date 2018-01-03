FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 3, 2018 / 2:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips from 3-1/2 month peak as dollar edges higher

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Investors await Fed minutes due on Wednesday
    * Technicals suggest gold rally is overstretched - analyst
    * Palladium drifts from record high hit on Tuesday

 (Updates prices, adds comment)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Gold eased from an earlier 3-1/2
month high on Wednesday and was on track for its first day of
losses in nearly three weeks as a firmer dollar pressured assets
priced in the U.S. currency. 
    The dollar's late December retreat had driven gold sharply
higher, leading to fears that the metal was becoming overbought.
    Spot gold        was down 0.1 percent at $1,316.93 an ounce
at 1430 GMT on Wednesday, off an earlier peak of $1,321.33.
    "It's still the dollar that is still very much in the
driving seat for gold," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.
"We're bearish on the euro versus the U.S. dollar, so if that
materialises, and this close relationship holds between gold and
the dollar, it should move towards $1,225 or so."
    The dollar rose 0.3 percent against the euro in early trade,
though it remained near a four-month low after declining nearly
3 percent in the past three weeks.       
    Investors are awaiting manufacturing data and minutes of a
December U.S. Federal Reserve meeting due later in the day,
which will be closely watched for clues on the outlook for U.S.
monetary policy. 
    Gold, which as a non-yielding asset is highly sensitive to
rising interest rates, fell in the run-up to the third U.S.
interest rate rise of 2017 in December but quickly recovered,
climbing 5 percent from its mid-month low to the year's close.
    Spot gold's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) touched 75
on Tuesday, it highest since September 2017. An RSI above 70
indicates a commodity is overbought and could herald a price
correction, technical analysts say.
    "Relative strength index shows the metal at overbought
levels, which may lead to short-term selling," ScotiaMocatta
analysts said in a research note.
    U.S. gold futures        for February delivery were up $2.80
an ounce at $1,318.90.
    Among other precious metals, palladium        was down 0.5
percent at $1,086.80 after hitting a record high on Tuesday of 
$1,096.50. 
    The metal soared 56 percent in 2017 on fears that strong
demand from carmakers for use in catalytic converters, chiefly
in gasoline-powered vehicles, would tighten the market further
after years of deficit.
    "You have a market that is on the one hand in deficit, and
on the other very well managed by some of the bigger producers,
who are unwilling to ship additional units into the market,"
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Widmer said. 
    "Unless you start to see a meaningful change in dynamics on
the supply and demand side, I can see prices either
well-supported or even higher from here."
    Spot silver        was down 0.2 percent at $17.15 an ounce
after touching a six-week high of $17.21, while platinum       
was 1.1 percent higher at $953.50. 

 (Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by David Goodman and Adrian Croft)

