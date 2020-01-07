PRECIOUS-Gold slips from near 7-yr highs on lull in U.S.-Iran tensions

Gold Market Report
    Jan 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices retreated on Tuesday from near
seven-year highs reached in the previous session as investors
took profits in the absence of new developments in the tense
situation between the United States and Iran.
    Palladium, meanwhile, hit another record peak on the back of
 prolonged supply constraints in the market. 
    Spot gold        was steady at $1,566.56 per ounce as of
1047 GMT, having fallen as much as 0.7% earlier in the session.
U.S. gold futures         were also steady at $1,568.30.
    "There is nothing fundamental going on here, it is just a
reaction to yesterday's price movement. Investors are looking at
the other side of the coin and taking some profits," ABN Amro
analyst Georgette Boele said, adding that the market seemed a
bit more relaxed about the Middle East issue.
    Gold, considered a safe haven in times of political and
economic uncertainties, touched its highest since April 2013 at
$1,582.59 on Monday. 
    Prices surged on worries about an armed conflict between the
United States and Iran after a U.S. authorised drone strike
killed a top Iranian military official on Friday.
    With both sides exchanging threats of retaliation, a senior
Tehran official on Tuesday said that Iran had been considering
13 "revenge scenarios" in retaliation to the air strike.
             
    The United States also denied a visa to Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, which would have let him attend a
United Nations Security Council meeting in New York on Thursday.
            
    "The fact that gold hasn't reacted to this news is a signal
that the market has already positioned (itself). People are long
(on gold) so, I would expect some kind of correction unless you
really see an escalation," Boele said.
    Other safe haven investments, such as Japanese yen and Swiss
franc, also pulled back after posting some solid gains in the
previous two sessions. The dollar index        gained, making
bullion expensive for holders of other currencies.       
    "For prices to rally further, it would likely require some
combination of general U.S. dollar weakness, lower interest
rates and a spike in inflation expectations – via higher oil
prices and/or concerns of a negative spill-over to global
growth," Macquarie analysts wrote in a note.
    Elsewhere, spot palladium        rose 0.2% to $2,035.38 an
ounce, having touched an all-time peak of $2,040.77 earlier in
the session.
    Silver        slipped 0.1% to $18.12 an ounce, after
touching a more than three-month high of $18.50 in the previous
session, while platinum        advanced 0.5% to $967.62.

 (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane
Merriman)
