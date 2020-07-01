Company News
PRECIOUS-Gold slips from near 8-year peak as stocks firm on upbeat data

    * U.S. ISM Manufacturing data hits over one-year high  
    * SPDR gold ETF holdings at over 8-year peak
    By Nakul Iyer
    July 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices dropped on Wednesday, having
hit a near eight year-high earlier in the session, as equities
gained on the back of upbeat manufacturing data and hopes of a
potential COVID-19 vaccine.
    Spot gold        fell about 1% to $1,763.69 per ounce by
1508 GMT, having earlier hit a peak since October 2012 at
$1788.96. U.S. gold futures         fell 1.4% to $1,775.00 per
ounce.
    "A renewed sense of optimism over the U.S. economy
recovering quicker than expected may fuel the risk-on mood,
ultimately denting appetite for safe-haven assets including
gold," said FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga.
    U.S. manufacturing activity rebounded in June, hitting its
highest level in more than a year as the broader economy
re-opened, bolstering the stock market.             
    Risk sentiment was also helped by a vaccine developed by
BioNTech          and Pfizer         that the companies said has
shown potential and was found to be well tolerated in
early-stage human trials.             
    "Gold remains in an uptrend on the daily charts but the
momentum could be running out of steam," Otunuga said adding,
breakdown below $1,765 may open a path back towards $1,747 and
$1,715. 
    The bullion surged over 13% last quarter hoisted by fears of
a second wave of infections and as global central banks have
bumped up stimulus measures and kept interest rates low to ease
the economic blow from the pandemic.             
    The disagreement that governments seem to have on how to
handle the potential of another potential shut-down and the
strong likelihood that there will be more stimulus are likely to
support gold prices, said Jeffrey Sica, founder of Circle
Squared Alternative Investments.
    The United States government's top infectious disease expert
warned on Tuesday that infections of the coronavirus could
double.             
    Reflecting high investor demand, holdings in the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust      ,
increased by 211.9 tonnes, or nearly 22%, in the second quarter.
             
    Palladium        was down fell 1.6% to $1,899.50 per ounce,
while platinum        fell 1.2% to $806.70 per ounce and silver
       rose 1.3% to $17.90 per ounce.

