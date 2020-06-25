PRECIOUS-Gold slips from near 8-year peak as virus surge drives cash hunt

Gold Market Report
    June 25 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Thursday, easing off
a near eight-year high hit in the last session, as a selloff in
equity markets driven by a surge in coronavirus cases prompted
some investors to dump assets.
    Spot gold        was down 0.1% at $1,760.62 per ounce as of
0519 GMT, having soared to its highest level since October 2012
of $1,779.06 on Wednesday.
    U.S. gold futures         eased 0.1% to $1,773.80.
    "The behavioural pattern we've seen this year is that when
stocks and energy fall, there is a rush for cash across all
asset classes, including gold," said Jeffrey Halley, senior
market analyst at OANDA.
    However, with underlying support from safe haven buying and
low interest rates, he added, "Any short-term correction is
likely to be a slow grind lower, and not a rush for the exit
doors." 
    Indicative of gold's overall appeal, which has driven a 16%
jump in prices this year, holdings of the world's biggest
gold-backed exchanged traded fund, the SPDR Gold Trust      ,
hit their highest in over seven years.          
    Asian stock markets fell on surging U.S. coronavirus cases
and an International Monetary Fund downgrade to economic
projections, driving inflows into alternate safe haven dollar.
                               
    Gold has, on occasion, moved in tandem with equity markets
this year, with steep selloffs driving a rush for cash and as
traders met margin calls.
    Three U.S. states reported record increases in new cases on
Wednesday.             
    There has been a rise in cases elsewhere as well, including
Brazil, Latin America and India, which is also the world's
second biggest bullion consumer.             
    On the physical side, jewellery consumption is likely to
remain modest, "limiting the scope for further increases in
prices," said National Australia Bank economist John Sharma.
    Palladium        jumped 1.1% to $1,884.49 per ounce,
platinum        gained 0.3% to $802.41 and silver        rose
0.2% at $17.55.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
