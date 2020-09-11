Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slips from one-week peak hit by stronger dollar

By Brijesh Patel

    * Dollar heads for best week since May
    * Focus on U.S. inflation data due at 1230 GMT
    * Gold up 0.4% this week
    * Platinum on track for best week since early Aug
 (Adds comments, details, updates prices)
    Sept 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday as the U.S.
dollar rebounded, but the yellow metal was on track for a weekly
gain underpinned by worries over a global economic recovery from
the coronavirus-led slump.
    Spot gold        was down 0.8% at $1,938.53 per ounce by
0308 GMT, after hitting its best level since Sept. 2 at
$1,965.94 on Thursday. Gold has gained 0.4% this week.
    U.S. gold futures        fell 0.8% to $1,948.
    "A rebound in the U.S. dollar index sent gold prices lower
following the European Central Bank's neutral tone last night,"
said Margaret Yang, a strategist with DailyFx, which covers
currency, commodity and index trading.             
    "The mid- to-long-term outlook remains bullish for gold,
despite recent consolidation. An ultra-loose monetary policy and
low yield environment is cushioning the downside."
    The dollar index        bounced back on Friday following a
steep drop against the euro in the previous session and was on
track for its best week since mid-May. A stronger greenback
makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.
      
    Casting a shadow over hopes for a quick economic rebound,
U.S. weekly jobless claims hovered at high levels last week,
suggesting a slowing labor market recovery.             
    Gold prices have climbed 28% this year as governments and
major central banks pumped massive stimulus into the economy and
kept interest rates low to alleviate the economic toll of the
coronavirus.
    The U.S. Senate blocked a Republican bill that would have
provided around $300 billion in new coronavirus aid, as
Democrats push for more funding.             
    Investors' focus will now shift to British GDP data and U.S.
inflation data due later in the day.
    Elsewhere, silver        dropped 1.2% to $26.61 per ounce
and palladium        lost 0.7% to $2,278.86.
   Platinum        eased 0.4% to $922.43, but was heading for
its best week since week-ending Aug. 7, up 3%.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel and Clarence Fernandez)
