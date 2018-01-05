FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 5, 2018 / 2:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips further from 3-1/2 month high after U.S. data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Gold still on track for fourth week of gains
    * U.S. non-farm payrolls data miss forecasts
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Releads, updates prices, adds comment)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Gold fell in choppy trading on
Friday as the dollar rose in the wake of U.S. non-farm payrolls
data for December, prompting traders to cash in gains from the
metal's rally to 3-1/2 month highs this week.
    Spot gold        was down 0.5 percent at $1,316.03 an ounce
by 1425 GMT, off Thursday's high of $1,325.86. U.S. gold futures
       for February delivery were down $4.40 at $1,317.20.
    The metal remains on track for a fourth straight weekly
gain, however, for the first time since April. It has risen
nearly 1 percent in the first trading week of the year, having
climbed by 13 percent in 2017.  
    That has left gold looking overstretched, ABN Amro analyst
Georgette Boele said. "I think when the rest of the market
returns, gold prices will be lower and the U.S. dollar will
recover."
    The dollar see-sawed in the wake of data showing U.S. job
growth slowed more than expected last month, before turning
higher. A pick-up in monthly wage gains pointed to labour market
strength that could pave the way for the Federal Reserve to
increase interest rates in March.                    
    Traders overall stuck to their conviction that the Federal
Reserve will raise rates twice this year, a Reuters analysis of
fed funds futures contracts traded at CME Group suggested.
            
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as
these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced. 
    Elsewhere physical gold demand across Asia remained subdued
this week as prices rallied, keeping retail buyers away from the
market. In top consumer China, premiums declined to $6-$7 an
ounce from around $10 last week.             
    Among other precious metals, palladium        was down 0.5
percent at $1,090.45, also retreating after hitting a record
high of $1,105.70 on Thursday. 
    It was the best performer among major precious metals last
year, rising 56 percent on fears that rising demand for the
autocatalyst metal would further tighten the market after years
of deficit.
    "Prevailing bullish sentiment and the encouraging technical
trend have pushed palladium prices to record highs," Julius Baer
said in a note.
    "We believe this is at odds with a slowdown in global car
sales growth. Related headlines should eventually cool
sentiment, trigger profit-taking and lead to a price
correction," said Baer.
    Spot silver        was down 0.4 percent at $17.16 after
touching its highest point in more than six weeks at $17.27 in
the previous session. 
    Spot platinum        was 0.1 percent higher at $960.74 an
ounce. It hit a 3-1/2 month peak at $965.40 on Thursday.

    
 (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by David
Goodman/Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
