Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slips off 1-week peak as bond yields bounce back

By Brijesh Patel

    * $1.9 trillion U.S. COVID-19 bill wins final approval
    * ECB signals faster bond buys in coming quarter
    * U.S. weekly jobless claims fall in the latest week

    March 11 (Reuters) - Gold eased off a one-week high on
Thursday as the dollar pared losses and U.S. Treasury yields
rose after better-than-expected jobless claims data out of the
United States.
    Spot gold        was down 0.2% at $1,723.40 per ounce by
11:22 a.m. ET (1622 GMT), after hitting its highest since March
3 at $1,739.63 earlier.
    U.S. gold futures        were down 0.1% at $1,720.40.
    "10-year Treasury yields have now bounced again, which has
stabilized the dollar and is taking some air out of gold," said
Tai Wong, a trader at investment bank BMO in New York.
    "We may have seen short-term lows at $1,680 per ounce, but a
higher-yield environment is likely to prevent a significant
rally; Perhaps a $1,700-$1,800 range in the near term as market
tries to find equilibrium in yields."
    Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for
jobless benefits dropped to a four-month low last week.
            
    Better-than-expected economic numbers lifted 10-year
Treasury yields above 1.5%, while the dollar index        moved
away from a one-week low.             
    "Bond yields have been rising in recent weeks on worries
about problematic inflation surfacing as the major economies of
the world have turned on their money spigots wide open over the
past year," said Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff in a
note.
    While gold is considered a hedge against inflation from
widespread stimulus, higher bond yields this year have
threatened that status as they translate into a higher
opportunity cost of holding bullion.
    The European Central Bank on Thursday said it would use its
1.85 trillion Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme more
generously over coming months to stop any unwarranted rise in
debt financing costs.             
    A $1.9 trillion U.S. COVID-19 relief bill was also approved
on Wednesday.             
    Silver        dipped 0.6% to $26.00 an ounce. Palladium
       climbed 2.7% to $2,368.41, while platinum        rose
0.1% to $1,204.15.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)
