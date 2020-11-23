Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slips on AstraZeneca boost to vaccine race

By Asha Sistla

 (Adds analyst comments, updates prices)
    * AstraZeneca says COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective
    * Equities gain, dollar slips to two-week low 
    Nov 23 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Monday as AstraZeneca
injected fresh optimism into the race for a COVID-19 vaccine,
bolstering appetite for riskier assets and overshadowing support
for bullion from a weaker dollar. 
    Spot gold        edged 0.1% lower to $1,868.26 per ounce by
0952 GMT and U.S. gold futures        fell 0.3% to $1,866.80.
    Britain's AstraZeneca         said its vaccine could be
around 90% effective without any serious side effects.
            
    "The fact that we have three vaccine results that are
extremely positive is keeping gold under pressure in the near
term and also stopping it from any kind of significant rebound,"
said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.
    The positive vaccine developments prompted investors to bet
on a quicker global economic recovery, driving equities higher.
     
    But bullion's losses were capped by a weaker U.S. dollar
      , which made gold an attractive bet for those holding
other currencies.         
    "The expectation now is that there's an extremely strong
chance that the ECB and Fed announce more stimulus measures in
December in order to support these markets at a time when the
COVID spread is getting quite severe and we're seeing lockdown
restrictions," OANDA's Erlam said. 
    U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday reassured
markets that the U.S. Federal Reserve and Treasury had many
tools left to support the economy, after deciding to de-fund
several lending programs by year-end.             
    Non-yielding gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation
that is likely to result from the unprecedented stimulus
measures adopted globally this year.
    "The vaccine is not going to change the fundamentals of gold
in near term ... It's going to take a lot of time for vaccines
to penetrate the global market," said Kunal Shah, head of
research at Nirmal Bang Commodities in Mumbai, India. 
    Silver        fell 0.3% to $24.07 an ounce, while platinum
       rose 0.4% to $949.31 and palladium        was 0.2% higher
at $2,331.31. 

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla and Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing
by Aditya Soni)
