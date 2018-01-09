FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2018 / 11:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips on concern about Europe, buoyant shares

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Gold forming an inverted head-shoulder pattern-SocGen
    * Palladium hits record high at $1,111.40/oz Tuesday
    * Platinum off 3-1/2-month peaks marked on Monday

 (Adds EFT flows, updates prices)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Gold drifted lower on Tuesday,
weighed down by a firmer dollar on the back of concerns about
instability in Europe, while a buoyant stock market also sapped
enthusiasm for bullion.
    Spot gold        was down 0.8 percent at $1,309.83 an ounce
at 1500 GMT. Last week, prices touched their strongest since
Sept. 15 at $1,325.86.
    U.S. gold futures         fell 0.7 percent to $1,310.70 an
ounce. 
    The dollar hit a more than one-week high against a basket of
other major currencies on Monday       . It was up 0.2 percent
on Tuesday, making commodities priced in the greenback more
expensive for buyers using other currencies.      
    "The dollar has bounced back, partly due to weakness in the
euro," said Jonathan Butler, commodities analyst at Mitsubishi
in London.
    The euro is down due to concerns about upcoming Italian
elections, problems forming a government in Germany and
lingering concerns about Brexit, he added.
    "There's also the continuing rally in the equity markets.
All of that has probably helped take the wind out of gold's
sails," Butler said. 
    Over the next few days, gold may extend losses to around
$1,300 and the 100-day moving average around $1,290, he added.
    Other analysts expect gold to bounce back.
    Stéphanie Aymes, head of technical analysis at Societe
Generale, said gold has been forming an inverted head and
shoulder pattern, which is bullish.
    "A clear move above $1,356 will mean confirmation of the
formation and this will lead to next leg of up move towards
$1,433/1,485 first," she said in a note.
    Global gold-backed exchange-traded funds added 197.5 tonnes
in 2017, an 8.4 percent increase, the World Gold Council said.
                
    "The gold price was clearly finding support from inflows ...
into gold ETFs, meaning that inflows since the start of the year
have totalled almost six tonnes," Commerzbank said in a note. 
    Among other precious metals, spot silver        fell 1.2
percent to $16.94 an ounce.
    Platinum        dropped 0.8 percent to $964.30 an ounce,
after hitting a 3-1/2 month peak on Monday at $973.60.
    Palladium        was up 0.3 percent at $1,104.22 an ounce
after touching a record high of $1,111.40.
    "Now that we're above $1,100, there's the potential for
profit taking - some of the longs are getting rather extended on
Comex," Butler said.
    "But the speculative froth aside, we're still in a very
strong fundamental market and those fundamentals should keep
prices pretty well supported over the next few months." 
    

 (Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by Edmund Blair and Louise Heavens)

