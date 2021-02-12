Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold slips on dollar rebound; platinum rally pauses

By Nakul Iyer

0 Min Read

    * Gold up 0.2% so far this week
    * Platinum set for best week since early Dec
    * Gold could still rise to $1,950/oz this year- analyst

 (Adds comments, details, updates prices)
    
    Feb 12 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Friday as the dollar
rebounded, while platinum took a breather after expectations of
a rebound in industrial demand drove a rally to a more than
six-year peak and put it on course for its best week in two
months.    
    Spot gold        fell 0.6% to $1,815.30 per ounce by 1009
GMT.    
    U.S. gold futures        slipped 0.5% to $1,816.90.
    The dollar        edged up 0.2%, reducing gold's appeal for
other currency holders.             
    "The inverse relationship between gold and the dollar has
been strong recently and the rebound in the dollar has had a
negative impact," David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets
UK, said.
    Strength in European shares, which are set for a second
consecutive week of gains, also weighed on safe-haven gold.     
 
    Still expectations for a stimulus package in the United
States helped to put gold prices on course for a 0.2% rise this
week, which would be its first weekly rise in three. Investors
often buy gold to hedge possible risks of inflation that could
be spurred by massive stimulus.             
    "Our thesis for the next year or two is that equities and
gold are going to do well because of inflationary expectations
and monetary and fiscal stimulus remain supportive for both,"
said Hitesh Jain, lead analyst at Mumbai-based Yes Securities,
adding that the metal could rise to $1,950 this year.
    Spot platinum        fell 1% to $1,222.47 an ounce after
prices scaled a more than six-year peak of $1,268.88 on
Thursday.
    The autocatalyst metal was set for an 8.9% weekly gain,
which would be its best since early December.
    "Reports that some future and derivative exchanges have
increased their margin requirements have put the brakes on the
demand for platinum," CMC's Madden said.             
    But expectations for a rebound in industrial production and
the automotive sector this year should lift the metal, he added.
  
    Silver        gained 0.2% to $26.99 an ounce and palladium
       rose 0.1% to $2,347.97. 

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara
Lewis)
