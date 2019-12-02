PRECIOUS-Gold slips on firm dollar, positive China factory data

(Updates prices, adds comments and details) * Gold to trade between $1,450-$1,500/oz until year-end- analyst * China's Nov factory activity expands at quickest pace in 3 yrs * U.S. manufacturing PMI data due later in the day By Sumita Layek Dec 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Monday as investors turned to riskier assets on signs of economic growth following reports of an expanding Chinese factory sector and a rising dollar reduced demand. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,459.23 per ounce by 0332 GMT. Prices earlier touched their highest since Nov. 22. U.S. gold futures shed 0.5% to $1,465.30. "A slightly stronger dollar has weighed on investor appetite for gold, as well as some slightly more positive data, so this is causing gold to drift a little bit lower," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said. An unexpected expansion in factory activity during November in China, the world's second-largest economy and biggest gold user, spurred investors into equity markets and reduced the interest in safe-haven bullion. This followed official government data on Saturday that also showed an expansion. Investor demand for gold was further pressured by the rising dollar, which makes dollar-denominated gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies. The uncertainty around a resolution to the 17-month-old trade dispute between the United States and China has supported gold, with reports that a preliminary agreement has now stalled because of U.S. legislation supporting protestors in Hong Kong and Chinese demands that the United States roll back its tariffs as part of phase one deal. "Nothing particularly has really changed (on the trade front) from last week, the market remains in the dark about how things will progress. Investor appetite for gold is just waning a little bit on lack of direction," Hynes said. Gold has risen more than 13% this year mainly due to the trade dispute war driving demand for safe assets. "The fundamentals are still quite supportive, this lull is not going to last too much longer. Maybe into year end we will see gold prices recommit the uptrend we saw earlier this year," Hynes said, adding until then gold will trade between $1,450-$1,500. Elsewhere, silver fell 0.6% to $16.92 per ounce, platinum shed 0.4% to $896.72 and palladium was down 0.1% to $1,840.09. (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)