PRECIOUS-Gold slips on firm dollar, vaccine boost to economic outlook

By Asha Sistla

    Nov 19 (Reuters) - Gold fell to a one-week low on Thursday
as the dollar regained momentum, while overall optimism that
advancements in vaccine development would speed an economic
recovery also eroded bullion's safe haven appeal. 
    Spot gold        fell 0.5% to $1,862.16 per ounce by 0953
GMT, having earlier hit its lowest since Nov. 9 at $1,854.60. 
    U.S. gold futures         slipped 0.7% to $1,861.20.
    Gold has been a victim of optimism driven by news of headway
towards a vaccine against the coronavirus, with the little
dollar strength pushing it towards the bottom end of its range,
said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.
    "And U.S. fiscal stimulus remains an issue because (Donald)
Trump hasn't as yet conceded the presidential election, so
fiscal support remains far away."
    The dollar       , considered a rival safe haven, was up
0.3% versus rivals, benefiting from uncertainties over a spike
in new coronavirus cases in the United States and resultant
restrictions.                    
    The rising cases, in Europe as well, pushed world stocks
further off record peaks that had been scaled after promising
vaccine announcements from Pfizer and Moderna.            
    The vaccines could be ready for U.S. authorisation within
weeks, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said
on Wednesday.              
    "In the short-term, (gold) prices may continue to drift
lower towards $1,800," said Vincent Tie, sales manager at Silver
Bullion.
    Gold is still up about 23% this year, boosted by its appeal
as a hedge against likely inflation and currency debasement that
may follow the unprecedented stimulus globally.
    "What hasn't changed is the prospect of near-term economic
damage due to rising virus cases," said Hewson, adding that
central banks might have to do the "heavy-lifting" in the
short-term.             
    Investors awaited U.S. jobs data at 1330 GMT for evidence on
the state of the economy.  
    Silver        dipped 1.5% to $23.95 per ounce. Platinum
       fell 0.7% to $936.06, while palladium        eased 0.7%
to $2,312.97. 

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru
Editing by Mark Heinrich)
