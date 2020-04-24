Gold Market Report
April 24, 2020 / 1:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips on firm dollar; weak data, U.S. stimulus cap losses

3 Min Read

    April 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday as the
dollar firmed, although they remained close to a more than
one-week high scaled in the previous session following bleak
economic data and a latest round of stimulus in the United
States.
       
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        declined 0.4% to $1,724.04 per ounce by
0029 GMT, having risen as much as 1.5% to a more-than one-week
high of $1,738.58 on Thursday. U.S. gold futures        gained
0.1% to $1,747.80. The metal's weekly gain so far stood at 2.4%.
    * Against key rivals, the U.S. dollar        was holding
close to a more-than two-week high scaled in the previous
session, while Asian equities face a bumpy session on Friday.
                   
    * The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved
a $484 billion coronavirus relief bill on Thursday, pushing the
total spending response to the crisis to an unprecedented near
$3 trillion.             
    * Widespread stimulus measures support gold as it is seen as
a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.
    * European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to build a
trillion-euro emergency fund to help recover from the pandemic,
avoiding another all-night bust-up but leaving divisive details
until the summer.             
    * Global economic activity all but ground to a halt this
month as lockdowns took a particularly heavy toll on the world's
service industry, surveys showed on Thursday.             
    * The U.S. Labor Department on Thursday said 4.427 million
more people applied for unemployment benefits last week, taking
the total since mid-March to 26.5 million.             
    * British consumer confidence held at its lowest since 2009
this month after tumbling in late March, while Japan’s annual
core consumer inflation growth rate slowed for the second
straight month.                          
    * Palladium        fell 0.5% to $1,970.18 per ounce and was
on track to post its fourth straight weekly decline.
    * Platinum        gained 0.7% to $760.68 an ounce, while
silver eased 0.6% to $15.21.     
    
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600  UK       Retail sales MM, YY         March
0600  UK       Retail sales ex-fuel MM     March
0800  Germany  Ifo Business Climate New    April
0800  Germany  Ifo Current Conditions New  April
0800  Germany  Ifo Expectations New        April
1230  U.S.     Durable Goods               March
1400  U.S.     U Mich Sentiment Final      April     

 (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below